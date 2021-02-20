Sancho Transfer: Man United Could Sign Dortmund Youngster For Lesser Amount Next Summer

Manchester United’s attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho might be a reality next summer. The Old Trafford outfit were all set to sign him last summer, but a deal fell through despite several rounds of negotiations. But Dortmund’s current financial crisis might compel them to sell off their prized asset when the current season comes to an end.

Also Read | Is Jadon Sancho to Man United move still on as Dortmund bank on keeping Erling Haaland?

Sancho to Man United next summer?

According to a report by SCMP Sport, Dortmund will let the 20-year-old leave for a lesser amount next season. The Signal Iduna Park outfit had set a price valuation estimated at £108 million. But Man United were not willing to meet the asking price, and rather decided to end their pursuit, at least temporarily.

🗞️ Jadon Sancho will be available for far less than what was quoted last summer and #mufc know that. #udlatest [@AndyMitten, @SCMP_Sport] — United District (@UtdDistrict) February 19, 2021

However, Dortmund are witnessing a disturbing financial crisis. Their finances have plummeted massively following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. And hence the club are now keen on letting Sancho leave for a lesser price than earlier demanded to ensure financial viability. It also means that Man United are well aware of the current situation and they could sign the player for a price of £104 million.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: £60m-rated defender Jules Kounde becomes top summer target

Dortmund unwilling to part ways with Haaland; Sancho set to leave

Interestingly, the Red Devils are yet to give up on their pursuit of the Sancho transfer. And the current crisis might turn out to be a boon for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in landing his long-term target. Dortmund also have Erling Haaland in their ranks but are unwilling to put him on the transfer market citing his exceptional form since his move last season.

Haaland has a £65 million release clause which comes into force in the summer of 2022. But Bild reports that the club will let Sancho leave instead of Haaland, more so after his heroics against Sevilla in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Seven more players could be put up on the transfer market to recoup their financial losses.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Solskjaer eyes four players in 2021 after impressive PL stint

Sancho stats after Dortmund's epic comeback vs Sevilla

Sancho has racked up nine goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, while also managing 14 assists to his credit. He was instrumental in Dortmund’s epic comeback against Sevilla when he assisted the team’s second goal of the night. The game ended 2-3 in favour of the German giants with the return leg now set to be played on March 9.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Sancho transfer negotiations might resume in summer of 2021

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho Twitter