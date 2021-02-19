Europa League Results: Man United Humiliate Real Sociedad, Arsenal Share Spoils Vs Benfica

The Europa League was back in action after two months of the completion of the group stage. And Manchester United produced a scintillating performance when they came up against Spanish outfit Real Sociedad, winning the tie 0-4 in the first leg of the round of 32. Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal had to settle for a draw against Portuguese club Benfica, bagging an away goal to their credit.

Also Read | Aubameyang under investigation by Arsenal over Covid-19 breach for tattoo

Real Sociedad vs Man United Europa League results: Bruno Fernandes stirs impressive win

Man United had a daunting task when they came up against Real Sociedad following their recent struggle in the Premier League. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men attempted to brush off the criticism with a sensational display in the first leg of the round of 32. Bruno Fernandes bagged the lead in the 27th minute when a defensive debacle paved way for the Portuguese midfielder to score with ease in the open net.

Fernandes doubled the lead in the second half when he scored a beautiful strike from a splendid Daniel James assist. Although the goal was ruled offside by the linesman initially, a thorough Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check confirmed the player was onside for the goal. Bruno Fernandes' brace meant that he now has 21 goals to his credit across all competitions, while also racking up 12 assists.

Marcus Rashford made it 3-0 for Man United courtesy of a quick counter-attack initiated by Dean Henderson. Daniel James provided a scintillating through-ball for the England international. James then went on to score following an impeccable run up the right flank in the final minute to round off a thrilling victory for the Old Trafford outfit.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger reveals Arsenal's desperate plans to sign Jamie Vardy for £20m in 2016

Benfica vs Arsenal Europa League highlights: Gunners salvage a draw

Arsenal had several moments of brilliance to bag the lead in the first half. But the score stood unmoved until half-time. The second half was more exciting as the two sides went on to strike a goal each. Smith Rowe committed a handball while defending a corner and the referee was quick to point at the spot.

Also Read | William Saliba leaked video: Arsenal defender under scanner over video of naked teammate

And Portuguese midfielder Pizzi struck a sensational spot-kick to put Benfica in the front. But the lead couldn't last long as Mikel Arteta's men went on to bag the equaliser just two minutes later. Bukayo Saka fired from a close range after a scintillating effort from Cedric Soares. Arsenal had a couple of more opportunities to bag the lead but could not, with the tie now set to be decided in the second leg.

Also Read | Ruben Neves watched birth of third child on phone before Wolves' win over Arsenal

Europa League results

Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Club Brugge

Real Sociedad 0-4 Manchester United

Wolfsberg 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos 4-2 PSV

Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester City

Young Boys 4-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Crvena Zvezda 2-2 AC Milan

Braga 0-2 AS Roma

Benfica 1-1 Arsenal

Molde 3-3 Hoffenheim

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp 3-4 Rangers

Granada 2-0 Napoli

RB Salzburg 0-2 Villarreal

Image courtesy: Man United, Arsenal Twitter