Bruno Fernandes Remains A Step Ahead Of Everyone: Manchester United Teammate Odion Ighalo

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has heaped praise on fellow new signing Bruno Fernandes and has said that the Portuguese midfielder is an intelligent footballer. Ighalo and Fernandes both joined the Red Devils in January and have contributed to a 10-match unbeaten run. While Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United for an initial £46.5 million ($58.1 million) fee, Odion Ighalo joined on loan from Chinese Super League team Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Odion Ighalo heaps praise on Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been credited with bringing about a change in Manchester United's fortunes since joining the Premier League club from Sporting CP in January. Fellow January signing Odion Ighalo has heaped praise on his teammate and has said that the Portuguese midfielder is an intelligent footballer. The Nigerian forward, who played with Fernandes at Udinese in 2013/14, said that Bruno will get better when he settles in England. Ighalo said that Bruno Fernandes has the vision and always wants the ball, having the ability to chip in with goals and assists.

Ighalo: "Before the ball comes, he [Bruno Fernandes] is a step ahead to know what he wants to do. In times to come you are going to see what he can do in the Premier League, even better than what he is doing now." #mulive [@julietbawuah] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 12, 2020

Odion Ighalo believes Manchester United will be a different team with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes

On-loan striker Odion Ighalo believes that Manchester United will be a different team with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the midfield. Paul Pogba has been out of action with a recurring ankle injury and has only featured six times this season. Odion Ighalo is yet to feature alongside Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford as both are nursing long-term injuries. Ighalo believes once Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are back on the pitch together, Manchester United will be great again and will win games week in week out.

