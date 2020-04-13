Paul Pogba Reveals Real Story Behind Injury, Says People Didn't Know What Happened

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has opened up on his ankle injury and the story behind it. The France international picked up an injury while playing against Arsenal in September last year. He returned for a game or two only to be sidelined for a more extensive period.

Paul Pogba injury: Midfielder speaks on injury issues

💬 "I miss it because that’s my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing."@PaulPogba reveals the full story behind his injury setback and says he can't wait to return when football recommences 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2020

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed the hidden story behind his injury while speaking to the club's official website. He claimed that he sustained a foot injury during the game against Southampton during the initial stage of the Premier League season. He continued training and playing with the injury for long, not paying much heed to it. However, later it was revealed that he had a fracture, which is why he had to apply a plastic cast on it.

Paul Pogba injury: Frenchman looks to return soon

Paul Pogba claims that the bone got bigger. Hence, when he returned to play against Watford and Newcastle United, he felt some discomfort. This, he asserts, led to his ankle surgery a couple of months back. However, Paul Pogba has now confirmed that he does not feel any discomfort and looks to return to the field for Manchester United as soon as the season resumes.

Paul Pogba injury: Feels frustrated to be on sidelines, says midfielder

Amid, the various reports on Paul Pogba future, the World Cup winner spoke on how frustrated he felt being on the sidelines for months. However, he expressed his desire to return to the field for Manchester United once the lockdown ends and things return to normal in the UK. Injuries have helped him increase his hunger to achieve more on the field, said Pogba.

Paul Pogba future at Manchester United in doubt

Various reports related to the Paul Pogba transfer rumours suggest that the midfielder is looking to leave Manchester United at the end of this season. The France international is reportedly eyeing a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, despite interest from his former club Juventus.