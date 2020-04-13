Premier League Clubs Determined To Ensure Season Completion Amid Pandemic: Report

Premier League clubs have reportedly resolved to ensure the present season is completed. The news gains importance due to the fact that there have been reports suggesting that the Premier League could get cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the league has been under suspension since March with the suspension ending towards the end of April, teams will hold a video conference on Friday to discuss the future course of action.

Clubs agree to ensure Premier League completion

According to Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, all clubs have an agreement to ensure the Premier League completion. He claimed that it was imperative to ensure the Premier League completion without using artificial methods of determining places on the points table.

Premier League completion: Remaining games likely behind closed doors

It is reported that talks are in an advanced stage of discussion to ensure that the remaining fixtures are played to ensure Premier League completion. Reports suggest that the Premier League is likely to return in the summer. The idea of hosting the fixtures behind closed doors has gained support from almost every Premier League club.

Premier League completion: More games in lesser days

Roy Hodgson further claimed that the players might need at least three to four weeks to get back to complete fitness before they return to the field. He also accepted that if they were to ensure the Premier League completion then certain changes will need to be made. One of the changes that are being touted includes playing games within a shorter span of time.

Premier League clubs are reportedly adamant to ensure the season is completed. This stance is attributed to the huge financial losses that the clubs have accrued due to the suspension of the competition. Several clubs have furloughed their non-playing staff amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Players oppose Premier League pay cut policy

Players have also been opposing the Premier League pay cut policy to help the clubs in times of crisis. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that the players should accept the Premier League pay cut policy. However, the Professional Football Association (PFA) has come out in support of the players in their stance in opposing the Premier League pay cut policy.

Liverpool two wins away from Premier League title

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League by some distance. They are followed by Man City in second place. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have a 25-point lead over Man City and need just two wins to secure their first-ever Premier League title.

