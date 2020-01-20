The Debate
Manchester United's Defensive Strategy Criticised After Brandon Williams Marks Van Dijk

Football News

Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal in Liverpool's victory against Manchester United. Van Dijk’s goal has raised doubts over United's defensive tactics.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United

Premier League giants Manchester United were defeated by league leaders Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal of the night, followed by Mohamed Salah’s strike in the injury time. However, Van Dijk’s goal has raised doubts over United’s defensive strategy during corner kicks.

Also Read | Inter Milan agrees to a £1.3m deal with Manchester United for full-back Ashley Young

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams was marking Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United fans have raised some concerns over the team’s defending tactics. Jurgen Klopp’s men took an early lead in the game at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk scored a towering header in the 14th minute, courtesy of a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Van Dijk edged past Brandon Williams, who was marking the Dutch International. This has led to an outrage among United fan, who are questioning the decision to make Williams mark Van Dijk in the presence of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.

Also Read | Manchester United should not sign any player in desperation: Danny Higginbotham 

Manchester United fans react on Twitter

Manchester United players could not convert their chances in the second half

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira came close to equalising for the Reds but failed to capitalise on a tap-in. However,  the Red Devils conceded again in the injury time of the game when Mohamed Salah scored from a counter-attack, to extend their lead in the Premier League.

Also Read |  Man Utd's search for left-back on hold after emergence of Brandon Williams

Liverpool have a 16-point lead in the Premier League

With Manchester City’s draw against Crystal Palace and Liverpool’s subsequent victory against Manchester United, the Reds now lead in the Premier League, bagging 64 points, with a game in hand. Manchester United are fifth in the league, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Also Read | Brandon Williams emerges as Manchester United fans' favourite, likely to replace Luke Shaw

Published:
