Manchester United's Defensive Strategy Criticised After Brandon Williams Marks Van Dijk

Premier League giants Manchester United were defeated by league leaders Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal of the night, followed by Mohamed Salah’s strike in the injury time. However, Van Dijk’s goal has raised doubts over United’s defensive strategy during corner kicks.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams was marking Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United fans have raised some concerns over the team’s defending tactics. Jurgen Klopp’s men took an early lead in the game at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk scored a towering header in the 14th minute, courtesy of a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Van Dijk edged past Brandon Williams, who was marking the Dutch International. This has led to an outrage among United fan, who are questioning the decision to make Williams mark Van Dijk in the presence of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United fans react on Twitter

Williams marking van dijk perfect corner defence — iKeepForgettingMyName (@Deivis08827765) January 19, 2020

Maybe, just maybe if Maguire wasn't that slow, he would've defended it — Brady Govender (@BradyGovender14) January 19, 2020

Tactial disasterclass by P.E teacher — SimplyPogba (@wintermeth) January 19, 2020

Can someone explain to me Williams vs Van Dijk duel in that goal? — Endrit Kryeziu (@enddritkryeziu) January 19, 2020

Yeah Williams marking van Dijk why not — Ola Redving (@Strukkert) January 19, 2020

Manchester United players could not convert their chances in the second half

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira came close to equalising for the Reds but failed to capitalise on a tap-in. However, the Red Devils conceded again in the injury time of the game when Mohamed Salah scored from a counter-attack, to extend their lead in the Premier League.

Liverpool have a 16-point lead in the Premier League

With Manchester City’s draw against Crystal Palace and Liverpool’s subsequent victory against Manchester United, the Reds now lead in the Premier League, bagging 64 points, with a game in hand. Manchester United are fifth in the league, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

