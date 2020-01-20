WATCH: Mohamed Salah Scores First-ever Goal Against Manchester United In Style

Premier League leaders Liverpool defeated Manchester United on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds to extend their lead further in the league. During the injury time of the game, Salah scored an amazing goal on the counter-attack, which is being praised by many on social media.

Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal for Liverpool

Liverpool took an early lead at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk scored a towering header in the 14th minute, after a precise corner kick from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Jurgen Klopp’s men were dominant for most of the first half, with two goals denied due to offside for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal against Manchester United

While United came with an attacking mindset in the second half, the players failed to score past Alisson Becker, but ultimately conceded again in the injury time of the game when Mohamed Salah scored from a counter-attack. In the final minutes of the game, United received a corner kick with the whole team seen in Liverpool’s penalty box, excluding goalkeeper David de Gea. Alisson Becker did well while receiving the ball from the corner and kicked it towards Mohamed Salah, who was ahead of United’s defence. As Salah ran towards De Gea, Daniel James tried to hold him up but failed and the Egyptian scored an amazing goal for the Reds. Alisson Becker could not contain his excitement and ran throughout the length of the field to celebrate with Salah as the stadium echoed with the chants, "We're gonna win the league."

Liverpool now have a 16-point lead in the Premier League

With Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace and Liverpool’s subsequent victory against Manchester United, the Reds now lead in the Premier League, bagging 64 points, with a game in hand. United are fifth in the league, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Image credit - Liverpoolfc.com