Man United Player Calls Training 'basic & Lacking In Creativity': Report

Manchester United’s poor start to the season has led to the club being criticised by fans and pundits alike. While the majority of the people have called out the club for failing to adequately strengthen in the transfer window, some of the criticism has been directed at Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well. Now, reports covering Man United news suggest that the players may not be happy with the Norwegian’s training methods.

Man United training methods questioned by a player

A report in The Independent as part of their Newcastle vs Man Untied preview first broke the news of discontent within the Man United camp. According to the publication, an unnamed Man United player this week privately told a friend that training is ‘so basic’ and ‘lacking in creativity’. Additionally, the player in question also called Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘insecure’ at the moment.

The cracks are starting to appear in the ranks at Old Trafford this season

It is reported that some players are now growing frustrated by 'basic' training

United are in 16th place and boss Solskjaer is said to feel 'insecure' at the moment regarding United's form pic.twitter.com/tfPELHyI2C — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 16, 2020

The publication also quoted a source suggesting that the Man United boss may not have the full respect of his players, with the source mentioning that Solskjaer may need a few wins under his belt to restore credibility with the players. Media reports covering Man United news also mentioned how a number of the most important members of the squad have questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics, with many worried that 47-year-old isn’t equipped to get the best out of the side’s attacking players.

Mauricio Pochettino feelers sent out by Man United?

While the publication concluded by mentioning that Solskjaer is still a popular figure at the club, it also revealed that the club’s intermediaries have begun sounding out former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. The 48-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham last year and has repeatedly talked about a return to the Premier League being his priority. However, sources speaking to The Independent reiterated that Solskjaer’s job is not in danger, with no one at the club looking for a reason to sack him.

However, the same sources speaking to the publication about Man United news hinted that Solskjaer faces a ‘big month’. The club resumes its Premier League campaign with the Newcastle vs Man United game and begins a potentially season-defining run.

Over the next few games, Man United will face Paris Saint-Germain away, Chelsea at home, RB Leipzig at home, Arsenal at home, Istanbul Basaksehir away and an in-form Everton away. While multiple reports suggest that Solskjaer’s job at Man United is safe for now, a poor return from the above fixtures could spell trouble for the Man United legend.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram