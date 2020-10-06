Man United Transfers: Edinson Cavani And Alex Telles Confirmed But No Sancho Or Dembele

The chaos of the transfer deadline day is over, with English clubs now not permitted to make any deals with foreign clubs. While clubs can still make deals domestically, most of the teams were seen frantically completing their deals till the last moments of transfer deadline day. Manchester United, who have been heavily criticised for their performance in the transfer market, announced several signings on transfer deadline day. Here is a roundup of the completed Man United transfers, and the deals the club failed to get over the line on transfer deadline day.

Man United transfers summary

The two marquee deals when it comes to Man United transfers were the confirmation of the Cavani transfer and the Telles transfer. The Alex Telles transfer was confirmed first, with the Brazilian full-back arriving from Porto in a £15 million deal. The left-back will be expected to challenge Luke Shaw for a starting berth and has signed a four-year contract at the club, with the option to extend it by a year.

Another deal that was finally confirmed on transfer deadline day was the Edinson Cavani transfer. The celebrated Uruguayan striker arrived in Manchester on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The Cavani transfer means that the 33-year-old will be one of the top earners at the club, with the striker’s salary rumoured to be around £200,000 a week.

✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️



Following a busy deadline day, the boss has given the lowdown on our four new arrivals ⤵️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

Several other Man United transfers were completed on deadline day. The club completed a deal for 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri from Atlético Peñarol for £10 million, while it also announced that teenage winger Amad Traoré will join the club in January in a deal which could ultimately rise to £37 million. Willy Kambwala, 16, from Sochaux was also added to the club’s academy.

Alex Telles to Man United... and official announcement is coming too for Edinson Cavani. Both deals completed and confirmed. Démbélé still on but no agreement. 🛑



Amad Traoré deal done with Atalanta - he’s coming on January. 🌟 #MUFC #ManUtd #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Man United transfers which failed ft Sancho transfer

While multiple Man United transfers were announced on deadline day, the club failed to agree deals for several other rumoured targets as well. One of the biggest was the Dembele transfer, with the winger being heavily linked to Manchester United in the last few days. However, the transfer failed to go through after the two clubs disagreed on the mode of the transfer.

While Manchester United wanted a loan deal, Barcelona were looking to offload the winger permanently. The deal for Jadon Sancho, another high profile target for the club wasn’t competed as well, with the Red Devils unwilling to match Borussia Dortmund’s asking price.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, Ousmane Dembele Instagram, Borussia Dortmund Instagram