Coronavirus UK: Southampton Become First Premier League Club To Defer Salaries

Football News

Coronavirus UK: Premier League club Southampton became the first Premier League club to announce their players will defer part of their salaries on Thursday

Coronavirus UK

Amidst the Coronavirus UK situation, Premier League club Southampton have announced that their players will defer their salaries. Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhutl and his staff, as well as the board of directors, will also adopt the proposal until June. The decision makes Southampton the first Premier League club to defer their salaries as part o the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Also Read: Coronavirus UK: Liverpool Furlough: LFC Owners FSG Believe Information Was Leaked By Rival PL Club

Coronavirus UK: Southampton become first Premier League club to defer salaries

Premier League club Southampton on Thursday became the first club to defer the salaries of their staff and players amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League had suggested that they would ask players to take a 30% pay cut in order to protect jobs. However, the PFA suggested that would hit the tax contributions to the National Health Service (NHS). Southampton have also stated that they will not be implementing the government's furlough scheme during April, May and June and all staff not delaying their salaries will "continue to receive 100% of their pay".

Also Read: NHS Coronavirus: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho Accepts Breaking Social Distancing Rules Amidst Coronavirus UK Lockdown

Coronavirus UK: Southampton to not implement government's furloughing scheme

Also Read: NHS Coronavirus: Premier League Players Launch 'Players Together' Initiative For Coronavirus Relief

Coronavirus UK: Premier League stars announce Players Together campaign

The Premier League players launched the 'Players Together' initiative to generate and allocate funds to the NHS. The decision comes after Newcastle United, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich City had already announced they will furlough some non-playing staff, while Liverpool reversed their decision. Manchester United, Manchester City and Southampton have announced they will not administer the furlough scheme and will continue to stay their staff. Premier League football has been postponed indefinitely because of the spread of coronavirus in the UK, with as many as  7,097 lives lost due to the deadly virus. 

Also Read: Premier League Clubs Set To Lose Over $1.24 Bn Revenues Over Coronavirus UK Crisis: Report

