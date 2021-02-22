Bruno Fernandes Matches Lionel Messi's Goal Involvements since Making Man United Debut

Bruno Fernandes added to his already impressive stats at Man United on Sunday with a goal and an assist for Manchester United in their 3-1 victory over Newcastle as the Red Devils held onto their second spot in the Premier League standings. The Portuguese superstar now has 54 goal involvements (assists/goals) in all competitions since making his Man United debut in February 2020. He's now matched Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's goal involvements since making his United debut, with only Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski amassing more goals and assists than the two during that period of time.

Man United vs Newcastle: Red Devils extend unbeaten streak to seven games across all competitions

Man United took the lead against the Magpies at the half-hour mark through Marcus Rashford's sublime solo goal. However, the visitors equalised only six minutes later when Allan Saint-Maximin took advantage of some poor defending from the hosts. United then restored their lead when Daniel James rifled an effort past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow after Bruno Fernandes' failed attempt to control the ball. However, the assist was still credited to the Portuguese star.

Fernandes then sealed the points and the victory for United from the penalty spot when Joe Willock tripped Rashford in the Newcastle penalty area. It was Fernandes' 15th league goal for United this season. The victory also meant that United climbed back into second place, level on points with Leicester City.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Man United ace matches Lionel Messi's goal involvements over the past year

Fernandes has been instrumental for Man United ever since he signed for the 20-time English champions from Sporting Lisbon in February 2020. His goal against Newcastle was the 22nd across all competitions for Man United this season. Fernandes has also racked up 11 assists in all competitions, taking his tally to 33 goal involvements this campaign.

In total, he's now clocked up 54 goals and assists for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side since his move over a year ago, matching Lionel Messi's goal involvements at Barcelona. Messi scored from the spot-kick for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw against Cadiz on Sunday and it was his 54th goal involvement for the Catalan club across all competitions since February 2020.

While Man United fans have now begun talking up chances of Fernandes possibly winning the Ballon d'Or, he and Messi are still behind Robert Lewandowski's remarkable goal involvement feat over the past 12 months or so. The Pole scored in Bayern's shock 2-1 defeat against Frankfurt over the weekend to take his tally to 68 goal involvements across all competitions for the Bavarian giants since February 2020.

