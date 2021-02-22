Premier League News: #JoseOut Trends On Twitter After Spurs suffer defeat Against West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-1 away defeat against West Ham on Sunday, leaving their hopes of a top-four finish in tatters and increasing the pressure on Jose Mourinho. Following the game, #JoseOut became a trend on Twitter, with Spurs fans clearly expressing what they felt. The derby defeat at the weekend left Spurs in ninth place on the Premier League table, nine points behind West Ham, who currently occupy the fourth spot.

Tottenham vs West Ham: Jose Mourinho's men suffer fifth defeat in their last six league games

West Ham grabbed the lead through Michail Antonio inside just five minutes when his touch on Jarrod Bowen’s cross appeared to confuse both Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris. The veteran striker then tapped the ball in from close range as the Hammers took a 1-0 lead heading into the break. Jesse Lingard then doubled the lead for the hosts five minutes after the restart.

Lucas Moura halved the deficit for Spurs with a glancing header in the 64th minute from substitute Gareth Bale's cross. The comeback was almost complete thanks to the Welsh wizard when he smashed a fizzing effort only to be denied by the crossbar. However, West Ham held on to their 2-1 lead to hand Spurs their fifth defeat in their last six games.

Spurs fans hammer Jose Mourinho after shambolic defeat against West Ham

Spurs fans were clearly frustrated at Jose Mourinho even prior to the game as the Portuguese manager opted to keep Dele Alli and Gareth Bale on the bench. Both men started and were impressive in Thursday's 4-1 win over Wolfsberger in the Europa League as Bale also got on the scoresheet. Spurs were at the top of the Premier League as recently as December 2020 but have now plummeted to ninth and fans reacted angrily on social media, calling for Mourinho's tenure at the club to come to an end.

With the hashtag #JoseOut, one Spurs fan took to Twitter and wrote, "#Joseout get this absolute joke of a manager out of this club now." Another added, "Get him out! Awful Spurs. Shouldn’t be losing games like that. #JoseOut." A third stated, "I don’t really see how this gets better with Mourinho here. I’m #JoseOut now until proven wrong."

#Joseout get this absolute joke of a manager out of this club now. — Graham Williams (@MrWilliams1882) February 21, 2021

9 points behind West Ham at ANY stage of a season is a sackable offence in itself. Too little too late today - should have started Bale - should have shown some urgency before being 2-0 down. The most depressing period supporting Spurs since before Martin Jol. #JoseOut #THFC — Jonathan Rose (@jrrose82) February 21, 2021

Mourinho has now overseen six defeats in Tottenham's last eight games in all competitions. The two victories breaking up that run came against West Brom and Wolfsberg. Mourinho is currently on his worst run as manager and has never before taken so few points (3) from six league games.

With three points from six, this is the worst form of Mourinho's entire managerial career. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 21, 2021

He's never had a six-game stretch as bad (and six games usually the number at the form table. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 21, 2021

Those are damning statistics, with Spurs having won just three league games since being top of the table in early December. Spurs are expected to coast through to the last 16 of the Europa League after having beaten Wolfsberger 4-1 on Thursday in the first leg. However, Mourinho is close to ending Spurs' barren trophyless run, guiding the North London side to the League Cup final, where they will square off against Pep Guardiola's Man City later in April.

Image Credits - Tottenham Instagram