Bruno Fernandes' Move From Sporting To Man United Under Investigation

The Bruno Fernandes transfer to Manchester United in January finally ended a long saga that began last summer. Both parties pushed hard for a permanent transfer in the summer transfer window but Sporting Lisbon were reluctant to sell their star player for anything less than what they were asking. In the end, Manchester United ended up paying an initial fee of around £47 million (€55 million) plus up to £21 million (€25 million) in add-ons. In addition to this, Sporting Lisbon added a clause which will see 10 percent of future Bruno Fernandes transfer profits head their way. However, FIFA is currently investigating the Bruno Fernandes transfer with Sampdoria claiming they are owed a certain amount by Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes' move from Sporting to Man Utd leads to Sampdoria taking legal action

Bruno Fernandes spent one season at Sampdoria before signing for Sporting in 2017 for £7.5 million. Just like Sporting, Sampdoria included a clause that would allow them to claim 10 percent of any profit made by the Portuguese club relating to any future Bruno Fernandes transfer. FIFA has now gotten involved in the matter and will be looking into the Bruno Fernades transfer details in the coming weeks.

A FIFA spokesperson earlier divulged, "We can confirm that on April 3, 2020, the Italian club, Sampdoria, lodged a claim with FIFA against the Portuguese club, Sporting Clube de Portugal, related to financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer of the Portuguese player, Bruno Fernandes. The matter is currently being investigated and consequently, we cannot provide further comments." Prior to his big-money move from Sporting, Bruno Fernandes played 83 games for the Portuguese giants scoring 39 goals.

Daniel James heaps praise on Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes

Daniel James on Bruno Fernandes: “ He speaks a lot to me and other players on how we can improve, communication, what he likes to do because he’s not played with us for a long time and that relationship improves every game.” #MUFC [NBC]



pic.twitter.com/5Lb2hECG1j — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 5, 2020

