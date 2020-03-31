Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Reportedly Demand €130 Million For Man United Target

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to sell their winger Jadon Sancho to Man United below the valued price. The England international has been linked with a move to Premier League heavyweights Man United over the last couple of months. However, other Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the 20-year-old.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Winger Ahead Of Chelsea

Jadon Sancho transfer: Jadon Sancho worth €130 million

Thank you everyone for sending your birthday wishes, I appreciate you guys a lot!❤️🙏🏼

Breezy Quarantine! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MmA98mJo33 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) March 25, 2020

According to a report by ESPN, Man United are the frontrunners to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. However, the same report suggests that the Bundesliga side will not sell their player to Man United unless the Premier League side matches their financial demands. It is reported that Dortmund expect an offer in the range of €130 million.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund want €130 million from Man United

According to Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, Dortmund are looking to garner €130 million from the sale of Jadon Sancho. Dortmund have been under immense financial pressure due to the coronavirus lockdown. They, therefore are looking to cover the financial loss from the sale of the England international in the upcoming transfer window.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: John Terry expects Dortmund winger to shine if Chelsea land him

Jadon Sancho transfer: Player indirectly confirms next move

Recent Man United transfer news suggest that Jadon Sancho has indirectly confirmed that he is set to join the Old Trafford side at the end of the current season. Despite Chelsea and Liverpool's interest in roping in the winger, Man United are the favourites to sign Sancho. His former club Man City are reportedly not interested in re-signing the player from Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Winger an important signing for Solskjaer

Jadon Sancho is believed to be an important part of Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Old Trafford. The Old Trafford outfit is set to undergo a squad revamp in the summer. Sancho is considered the first such player to be a part of the squad overhaul, as stated by Ed Woodward on several occasions.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Player confirms next move amid Man United transfer news

Jadon Sancho transfer: Player's stats this season

Jadon Sancho’s contract with the Bundesliga outfit runs until 2021. The England international has managed to score 17 goals along with 19 assists in 35 games for Dortmund this season. Lucien Favre's men are placed second on the Bundesliga points table, four points adrift of Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Bundesliga stands suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: winger hints at big-money Manchester United move in the summer