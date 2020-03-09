Nani Played Critical Role In Bruno Fernandes Choosing Man United Over Man City: Report

Former Manchester United star Nani has revealed that he advised Bruno Fernandes against joining Manchester City. Fernandes was signed by Man United from Sporting Lisbon in January despite interests from several other clubs across Europe. The player has been significant for the Red Devils so far into the season.

Bruno Fernandes joins Man United on Nani's advice

While speaking to Goal, Nani has revealed that as soon as he heard about Man City’s interest in Bruno Fernandes, he asked the Portuguese international not to join them. He also asserted that he insisted that Fernandes joined Man United despite several other offers. Nani was happy on hearing about Bruno Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford and claims that he felt good knowing he played an important role in advising him.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani advise Bruno Fernandes to join Man United

While in an earlier interview with Man United’s official website, Bruno Fernandes had revealed the role played by his countrymen Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani in his switch to Manchester United. Fernandes admitted that he spoke to Ronaldo about the Premier League giants. He also divulged that Ronaldo was very appreciative of the club and advised him to join the Red Devils. Fernandes exclaimed that Ronaldo was happy with his switch to Manchester United and he wished to follow in the legend’s footsteps.

Bruno Fernandes also spoke about Nani, saying that he had played with him both at the club and the national level. Nani was his captain at Sporting and he learned many things from him. He also revealed that the former United star texted him to express his happiness on the player's move to Manchester United.

Man Utd vs Man City live streaming

Bruno Fernandes has been phenomenal for Sporting Lisbon as well as Man United this season. He has netted 18 goals while also bagging 16 assists in 25 games across all competitions this season. His side are placed fifth on the Premier League points table and they have reached a massive boost in reaching the top four with a 2-0 win over Man City on Sunday at Old Trafford.

