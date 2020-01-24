Bruno Fernandes' Transfer To Manchester United Gets Complicated Due To Fee Negotiation

Premier League side Manchester United’s effort to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is getting complicated. Fernandes’ move is thought to have been stuck over fee negotiations between the two clubs.

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are negotiating over a transfer fee

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add further depth to the squad after the unavailability of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay due to their respective injuries. However, according to Sky Sports, the deal for the player is stuck as the two clubs are yet to agree a fee for the Portuguese midfielder.

Manchester United are willing to pay £42 million for Bruno Fernandes

It is believed that Manchester United are willing to offer £42 million for Bruno Fernandes, while Sporting Lisbon expect a transfer fee in the range of £55 million. It excludes add-ons for a player who has scored 15 goals along with 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Jose Mourinho had mocked Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes' transfer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was quizzed about his views on Manchester United’s attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes, who is also linked with Spurs. Mourinho, whose side had emerged victorious against Norwich City, stated that one should enquire about Fernandes’ possible move to United from Sporting Lisbon itself.

Manchester United will next play against Tranmere in FA Cup

Manchester United suffered a major setback in their Premier League campaign after their defeat against Burnley. Chris Wood opened the scoring for Burnley after netting a goal from a set-piece. Jay Rodriguez extended Burnley’s lead in the 56th minute, after playing a one-two with Wood. Manchester United are still placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 34 points in 24 games. The Red Devils will next play in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tranmere on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

