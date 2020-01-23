Jose Mourinho Mocks Manchester United Amid Bruno Fernandes Transfer Saga: Watch

Since the start of the winter transfer window, Manchester United have been linked with a host of players across Europe. Among the most-touted name to arrive at Old Trafford was that of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. However, the midfielder’s move was recently held by Sporting Lisbon. It compelled former club manager Jose Mourinho to take a jibe at the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho trolls Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes' transfer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was quizzed about his views on Manchester United’s attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes, who is also linked with Spurs. Mourinho, whose side had emerged victorious against Norwich City, stated that one should enquire about Fernandes’ possible move to United from Sporting Lisbon itself.

Bruno Fernandes' transfer talks have been stalled by Sporting Lisbon

Mourinho having banter with Sky: "So Bruno Fernandes is coming to United or not? You go to Lisbon for that, and he's not coming? He's coming or not?" — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 22, 2020

According to earlier reports in England, Sporting Lisbon had put a hold on Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United due to an issue over the transfer fee. However, there have been frequent reports about Manchester United officials and Bruno Fernandes’ representatives meeting in England to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford. It is believed that the player has agreed on personal terms with the Premier League giants.

Manchester United are reportedly set to offer £50 million for Bruno Fernandes. The amount could rise up to £65 million with add-ons. However, Sporting Lisbon were reportedly demanding £55 million. It excludes add-ons for a player who has scored 15 goals along with 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United will next play in FA Cup

Manchester United suffered a major setback in their Premier League campaign after their defeat against Burnley. Chris Wood opened the scoring for Burnley after netting it from a set-piece. Jay Rodriguez extended Burnley’s lead in the 56th minute, after playing a one-two with Wood. Manchester United are still placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 34 points in 24 games. The Red Devils will next play in the fourth round of the FA Cup against yet-to-be-declared opponents on Sunday, January 26, 2020.