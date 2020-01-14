Ed Woodward's Decision Puts Bruno Fernandes Deal Under Threat

Bruno Fernandes's transfer to Manchester United has hit a roadblock. According to reports, Ed Woodward and the player's representatives have not been able to agree on terms for the midfielder. Woodward is willing to offer 50 million pounds with an addition of 10 million but Sporting CP wants £64 million in bulk. According to reports, the Red Devils' manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to comment on any question regarding Bruno Fernandes's transfer.

Woodward offers Pereira in a swap deal

According to reports, Ed Woodward has offered Sporting CP Andreas Pereira in order to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford. Players such as Marcos Rojo, Angel Gomes and Joel Pereira have also been offered but Pereira is the latest name to feature on the list of players up for a swap deal with the Portuguese club.

According to reports, Sporting CP has already identified Bruno Fernandes's replacement. The Portuguese club has set their sights on Alvan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar. The 25-year-old striker has already scored 60 goals and provided 17 assists in 78 matches for the club.

Solskjaer said that he has no information on the transfer, adding that he will tell people about it whenever he himself comes to know about something. Solskjaer gave an indirect indication that the club was ready to break the bank if required irrespective of the suggestions that United's status as England's richest club was at risk.

United can compete for the best players

The Norwegian is of the opinion that United can compete for the best players in the transfer market. According to reports, the Red Devils were in the third position in terms of Revenue behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. In addition to this, United could lose their status and fall behind clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City given their inability to qualify for the Champions League. Solskjaer said that the most important thing for him at the moment was to get the club back to winning ways and to rectify the performances on the pitch. He said that he is aware of the fact that the club has resources to spend in the transfer market.

