Bruno Fernandes Excited To Play Alongside Paul Pogba In Man Utd's Game Vs Tottenham

Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he is looking forward to playing with Paul Pogba as Manchester United prepares for the Premier League Restart. Speaking to talkSPORT, Bruno Fernandes said that it will be ‘amazing’ to feature in the same team as the Frenchman. Manchester United fans have been waiting for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to link up since a long time and it looks like they’ll finally get to see both the players in action as Manchester United face Tottenham in their first game of the Premier League Restart.

Also Read: Paul Pogba And Bruno Fernandes' Roles For Man United Upon Premier League Restart Explained

Both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba haven’t had a chance to feature at the same time. This was mainly down to the fact that Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United at a time when Paul Pogba was still recovering from an ankle injury. In the absence of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes has impressed in the midfield of Manchester United. Since signing for the club, Bruno Fernandes has registered 2 goals and 3 assists in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live: Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba's pairing encouraged by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Also Read: Manchester United's Angel Gomes' Video Of Spiritual Healing Goes Viral; Memes Follow

Bruno Fernandes also said in the interview that everyone is excited to see Paul Pogba play again. He also said that everyone wants to play with the best players and while Paul Pogba has been out injured, playing alongside him will be amazing. Bruno Fernandes also said that Manchester United has a lot of good players and Paul Pogba is one of them.

Also Read: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Makes Own Face Masks With All Proceeds Going To The NHS

The pair has had a chance to play together in training. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has paired Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes together in several training matches. The duo was recently part of the same team when Manchester United played West Brom, in a friendly at Old Trafford. The game was to make sure players return to optimum fitness ahead of the Premier League Restart.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Looks Sharper, Fitter In Manchester United Training Ahead Of EPL Return

Manchester United Legends Excited To See The Duo Play Together

The Manchester United manager has also spoken against reservations on whether Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can play together. In an interview with Sky Sports, he said that good players can always play together. He also revealed that the coaching team has been discussing the combination and are looking forward to seeing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play together.

Even club legend Peter Schmeichel, while speaking to Metro, gave insights on how Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes should line up when the Premier League restarts. He said that he’s looking forward to seeing the two midfielders’ link up for Manchester United. With the Premier league restart scheduled for June 17, Manchester United resume their league campaign against Tottenham in an important clash for Champions League places. The club will travel to Tottenham for their first game as the Premier League resumes after a COVID enforced lockdown stopped it midway.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/brunofernandes.10 , Instagram/paulpogba