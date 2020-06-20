Tottenham Vs Manchester United Highlights: Bruno Fernandes Rescues A Point For Visitors

Tottenham entered their Premier League tie against Manchester United as underdogs on Friday night. Manchester United were fifth in the table with a four-point lead over Tottenham in eighth. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caused a few eyebrows to raise before the game as he announced that Paul Pogba won’t be starting alongside Bruno Fernandes as fans had expected. Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, dropped a shocker of his own by keeping Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld on the bench for Friday night’s outing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are challenging for a top-four spot this season which made Tottenham vs Manchester United tie an even more exciting affair. Here are the Tottenham vs Manchester United highlights, player ratings and the Premier League table.

Man Utd strike back in the second half through Bruno Fernandes to share the points#TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/HZxce2tQl7 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 19, 2020

Manchester United opened proceedings on Friday night in traditional fashion as they looked to attack from the word go. Tottenham, on the contrary, looked calm as they allowed United to hold possession and dictate the flow of the game early on in the first half. However, Serge Aurier teed up Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn quite smartly in the 27th minute who smashed past David de Gea and got the ball in the back of the net. Fans may argue that the Spanish star could have done better when called upon, especially with the shot fired directly at him.

Spurs grew on from that goal and looked very much composed in the opening 45 minutes with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford the only two bright lights in Manchester United’s attack.

The second half began in similar fashion as Tottenham sat back and allowed United to come forward in numbers. But things changed when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally introduced Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood in place of Fred and Daniel James. Hugo Lloris pulled off a brilliant save to deny Anthony Martial as Manchester United continued to add pressure on the Spurs back four. However, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez along with Lloris at the back looked in inspired form at their home turf. Paul Pogba saved United the blushes as the prodigal son won the Reds a penalty which Bruno Fernandes calmly converted past Lloris.

In the dying stages of the game, Bruno Fernandes went down in the Spurs box as Eric Dier challenged him for the ball. The referee immediately awarded a penalty which obviously made Jose Mourinho extremely angry. However, VAR came in and reversed that decision as the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

