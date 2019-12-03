Mauricio Pochettino Is Keen On Getting The Manchester United Job, Claim Reports

Tottenham Hotspur recently parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino after five and a half years. Jose Mourinho was appointed as the head coach. Spurs are back on the right track and they've managed to win all the three games they've played since the Portuguese has taken over the reins. Everyone knows that Mauricio Pochettino possesses a lot of skills and a coach like him can easily end up in any of the big European clubs. Some rumours suggest that the Argentine has his eyes set on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job.

Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino could have landed in Old Trafford last December when Jose Mourinho was shown the door but Ole displayed excellent calibre while playing the role of the interim manager. Solskjaer managed to win 14 out of 19 games while being the interim manager for Manchester United and that's what convinced Ed Woodward and his fans that he is the right man for the job. However, things changed when he was appointed as their full-time boss. Manchester United are off to their worst start to Premier League in many years as they have won just four times in 14 games.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to become the next manager of #mufc. He remains enchanted by the prospect of managing the club. He also wanted the job after Jose Mourinho left #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 3, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job looks in danger and if things do not go in Manchester United's favour in the coming days, he might get replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham boss, in a recent interview, stated that he is open to listening to new projects which come his way. Mauricio Pochettino said, "At my age, one does not need much time to recover. There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on."

Manchester United next play Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their upcoming two fixtures. It can play a crucial part in deciding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford.

