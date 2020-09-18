Bruno Fernandes Wins Sir Matt Busby Player Of The Year Despite Joining Only In January

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United witnessed a change in fortunes with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. Since his signing in January, the Portuguese midfielder has had a significant impact on the Red Devils as they managed to finish third in the Premier League last term, bagging a Champions League berth. Bruno Fernandes' efforts have now been recognised by the fans as he was crowned the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Bruno Fernandes crowned Manchester United Player of the Year

Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, formerly known as the Manchester United Player of the Year, is awarded to the outstanding performer throughout the course of the season. The prestigious accolade is named in the memory of Sir Matt Busby, who managed the club in two spells: from 1945 to 1969 and from 1970 to 1971.

🥁 As voted for by you, the fans...



Our 2019/20 𝐒𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: @B_Fernandes8 ❤️#MUFC @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/px3JzpFpvD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 18, 2020

Interestingly, Bruno Fernandes' Portuguese teammate and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award thrice; the first player to do so. Meanwhile, shot-stopper David de Gea holds the record of being crowned the Manchester United Player of the Year, the most times (4). Bruno Fernandes succeeds Luke Shaw as the Manchester United Player of the Year.

Man United awards: Bruno Fernandes stats for Red Devils

Bruno Fernandes hasn't played a complete season with the Red Devils yet. His crowning as the Manchester United Player of the Year, therefore, is recognition of the fact that he pulled the strings in the midfield in the absence of Paul Pogba.

With just 14 games under his belt, Bruno Fernandes, the January signing, went on to net eight goals, while also managing seven assists in the Premier League. Through the course of the season, he netted 27 times, coupled with 22 assists. It will be interesting to see how he shapes up in his first full season with the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes nominated for Europa League Player of the Year award

Besides being voted the Manchester United player of the year by the club fans, Bruno Fernandes has also been nominated for the Europa League Player of the Year award. Apart from Bruno Fernandes, Sevilla star Ever Banega and former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku have also made the cut.

