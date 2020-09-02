Bruno Fernandes 'not Stung' By Jose Mourinho's Comments On His Penalty Record

Manchester United qualified for the Champions League after their upturn in fortune this year, subsequent to the January signing of Bruno Fernandes. Fondly called the 'Portuguese Magnifico' by the Old Trafford faithful, the midfielder linked up well with his new teammates to fire them into the top 4, and eventually helped them finish third in the Premier League. During his short stint in England so far, Bruno Fernandes has earned himself a reputation of scoring penalties, with the 25-year-old netting eight goals from the spot across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Portuguese star hits back Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United broke the record for most penalties won in the Premier League last season, and former manager Jose Mourinho attempted a sly dig at his former employers after their Champions League qualification. Speaking to Record in July, 'The Special One' had claimed that Bruno Fernandes improved the Red Devils after he arrived in January. Jose Mourinho said that Bruno Fernandes was fit and played very well, while also proving himself to be a great penalty taker, having had to score "about 20" since moving to England.

Bruno Fernandes on Jose Mourinho saying he only scores from penalties 🗣: “I honestly did not feel insulted. I myself feel that I am a good penalty taker. My take of this is that he’s saying I take penalties very well. I’m a very positive person.” #MUFC #utdbulletin — The United Bulletin (@theutdbulletin_) September 2, 2020

Speaking to A Bola, Bruno Fernandes responded to the jibe and said that he was not stung by Jose Mourinho's comments. The Red Devils star believes he is a good penalty taker and understood Jose Mourinho's comments and took them in a positive way. Speaking further on the Bruno Fernandes penalties, the 25-year-old said that it has been the reality since he has moved to Man United in January and claimed that he hears people saying that he only scores penalties. Responding to the criticism, Bruno Fernandes mentioned that he looked up the stats from his time so far and revealed that only Manchester CIty's Kevin De Bruyne has created more chances than he has in England.

Bruno Fernandes: "I hear people saying 'ah, he only scores from penalty kicks', but a little while ago, I saw the statistics and, except for penalties, only Kevin de Bruyne has a higher involvement in goals than me in England when it comes to midfielders." #mulive [a bola] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 1, 2020

Bruno Fernandes penalties: Fernandes stats

Since arriving in England after completing a €55 million (£49m) transfer, Bruno Fernandes has made 22 appearances for the Red Devils, notching up 12 goals and eight assists. Fernandes netted from the spot in Man United's semi-final loss to Sevilla, in what was their final game of the season. Bruno Fernandes combined well with 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba in midfield, and the arrival of Donny van de Beek will add further creativity and goals to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield.

(Image Courtesy: Tottenham, Bruno Fernandes Instagram)