Bruno Tavares Rushed To Hospital After Being Shot 'accidentally' By Friend In The Chest

Sporting Lisbon prodigy Bruno Tavares has nearly escaped death after he was shot in the chest by a friend. The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was shot while in a car with his friends at a service station. Tavares is known to have narrowly escaped death, according to local media reports.

Bruno Tavares Sporting: Bruno Tavares shot by a friend, narrowly escapes death

According to a report by The Sun, Sporting Lisbon prodigy Bruno Tavares was rushed to hospital after reportedly being shot by a friend on Sunday morning, who loaded a pistol as part of a friendly banter. However, the weapon went off accidentally, hitting Bruno Tavares straight in his chest. The 18-year-old was subsequently rushed to Lisbon's Hospital Garcia de Orta and underwent emergency surgery. The shooter though, fled the scene, and is known to be on the run with the pistol.

Bruno Tavares, the 18-year-old Sporting CP winger has been discharged from the hospital following being shot in the chest.



We wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/bZMKhxTrUE — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) November 9, 2020

Tavares has since been discharged and Sporting Lisbon's medical staff have taken over his recovery. Sporting officials are reportedly considering disciplanary action for the young right-winger, but waited for the Bruno Tavares surgery to finish. The 18-year-old could be sanctioned once he recovers from his wounds and is back to full fitness.

The Sporting Lisbon yougster, who shares his surname with the Seventies music star Tavares, is one of the Portuguese giants' biggest prospects, coming through the ranks at the their academy. The 18-year-old has won 38 Portuguese youth caps and scored nine goals and signed a five-year deal with the club in May.

The Sporting Lisbon academy was recently renamed as the Cristiano Ronaldo academy in September, as the club paid tribute to their former player's career. Ronaldo, who came through Sporting's ranks, has enjoyed a stellar career and is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the sport. The 35-year-old has won five Ballon d'Or titles along with a host of other honours at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Sporting Lisbon stated that the Cristiano Ronaldo Academy will immortalise 'the name of the greatest symbol ever formed' and will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of footballers. Bruno Tavares is touted for success like Ronaldo and other famous alumni of the academy including the likes of Luis Figo, Ricardo Quaresma, Nani and Joao Moutinho.

(Image Courtesy: Sporting.pt)