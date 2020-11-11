Chelsea Star Kurt Zouma MISSES Being Booed By Rival Fans, Can't Wait For Fans To Return

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma has revealed that he misses being booed by rival fans and hopes that fans will be allowed inside stadiums once the situation of COVID-19 in UK improves. Fans are being allowed inside stadiums in other parts of the world, however, the Premier League has not yet had fans in attendance since football returned. As things stand, it will be a while before fans would be allowed inside stadiums in England.

While Kurt Zouma has stated that he is used to playing without fans now, the Chelsea centre-back believes the game is definitely better with fans in the stands. The Frenchman claimed he can't wait to welcome back fans into the stadium. "We can't wait to get the fans back, it feels kind of strange because you don't have the fans with you," Zouma told The Sun.

Kurt Zouma for Chelsea vs. Rennes:



◉ Most touches (99)

◉ Most passes (93)

◉ Most clearances (4)



Reminding everyone of how good he can be this season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/MLOwavVcrB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 5, 2020

Zouma, Silva, Mendy breathe life into Chelsea's defence

The French defender was a consistent performer throughout last season despite Chelsea's poor defensive record and has developed with time, creating a formidable partnership with newly signed centre-back Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea have just conceded once in their last six Premier League fixtures.

Kurt Zouma has also been decent going forward and in set-pieces. The Frenchman has contributed three goals for the Blues this campaign. Speaking about the absence of fans, Zouma said to The Sun: "We play for the fans and they're here supporting us. They give you the strength sometimes mentally when you're a bit down and you're losing, they give you the energy to come back into the game. We can't wait to have them back."

No player has a better percentage of aerial duels won than Kurt #Zouma this season in the #PremierLeague [88.2%] #CFC — Vishnu Pisharody (@iamvishnupish) November 11, 2020

The Chelsea man claimed that players will just need to focus on their individual performances since they are now used to it, having played without fans since Project Restart towards the tail end of last season. "Even when you go away you hear the fans that boo you and want you to lose - but that gives you a lot of motivation," Zouma claimed.

Chelsea vs Newcastle preview

Chelsea will welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge when club football resumes action post the international break. The game will be the 159th clash between the two sides across all competitions. The last time the two sides met, a 90th-minute goal from Isaac Hayden ensured a 1-0 victory for Newcastle United.

Image credits: Chelsea Twitter