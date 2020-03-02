The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bundesliga Standings, Results, Highlights After Matchday 24 As Bayern Remain Top

Football News

Bundesliga 2019-20: Defending champions Bayern Munich are leading the points chart with 52 points in 24 games. It has been an interesting season so far.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bundesliga

Germany's top-tier league Bundesliga has reached its final stage of the season. A majority of the season has been completed and there are only 10 games left to be played. It has been an interesting season so far. There is a very minor gap between the fifth-placed team and the table toppers. Defending champions Bayern Munich are leading the points chart with 52 points in 24 games. Second-placed RB Leipzig were leading the points table for a long time until Bayern Munich clinched the top spot. 

Bundesliga standings, Bundesliga highlights

Also Read | Premier League Legend Alan Shearer Shares Moment With Bollywood's Ranveer Singh In Mumbai

Meanwhile, Dortmund are shaping up to be the most lethal side in European football. Their latest signing Erling Haaland has lifted the team's spirit with his superb partnership with Jadon Sancho. The Yellow Army recently downed PSG in their Champions League clash and are likely to qualify for the quarter-finals if things don't take a wide turn in the second leg. Dortmund are on the third spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 table and are trailing by 5 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Also Read | Real Madrid Vs Man City Highlights: De Bruyne, Jesus Guide Man City To Big Away Win

Dortmund missed the previous season's title by just 2 points. They have enough potential to win it this season. Monchengladbach (46) and Bayer Leverkusen (44) are next to Dortmund on the 4th and 5th spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 table. All the top five teams have not lost more than once in their last five Bundesliga games. Werder (17) and Paderborn (16) are in the relegation zone with 4 wins each in the Bundesliga 2019-20. Fortuna are in the relegation play-off zone with 21 points.

Also Read | Napoli 'will Buy Helmets And Armour' For Second Leg Against Barcelona: Gennaro Gattuso

Bundesliga highlights, Bundesliga results: Matchday 24

Dortmund 1-0 SC Freiburg 

Jadon Sancho's 15th-minute goal was enough to secure the win for Dortmund. Dortmund had 65% possession in the match. 

Augsburg 2-3 Monchengladbach

Lars Stindi's brace helped Monchengladbach hold on to their fourth spot in Bundesliga. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Gains Almost 1 Million Followers Within 24 Hours Of Joining Instagram

Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich went beserk as they scored six times to humiliate Hoffenheim in their own backyard. 

RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayer

Patrik Schick and Leon Bailey scored a goal each to win a point for their respective sides.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
K'TAKA MIN BC PATIL'S SHOCKER
MANJREKAR ON DISMISSING THE TAIL
KOLKATA POLICE NABS 3 BJP WORKERS