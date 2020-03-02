Bundesliga Standings, Results, Highlights After Matchday 24 As Bayern Remain Top

Germany's top-tier league Bundesliga has reached its final stage of the season. A majority of the season has been completed and there are only 10 games left to be played. It has been an interesting season so far. There is a very minor gap between the fifth-placed team and the table toppers. Defending champions Bayern Munich are leading the points chart with 52 points in 24 games. Second-placed RB Leipzig were leading the points table for a long time until Bayern Munich clinched the top spot.

Bundesliga standings, Bundesliga highlights

How did your team do on #BundesligaMD24? 💬 pic.twitter.com/qJJo4plg9l — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Dortmund are shaping up to be the most lethal side in European football. Their latest signing Erling Haaland has lifted the team's spirit with his superb partnership with Jadon Sancho. The Yellow Army recently downed PSG in their Champions League clash and are likely to qualify for the quarter-finals if things don't take a wide turn in the second leg. Dortmund are on the third spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 table and are trailing by 5 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund missed the previous season's title by just 2 points. They have enough potential to win it this season. Monchengladbach (46) and Bayer Leverkusen (44) are next to Dortmund on the 4th and 5th spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 table. All the top five teams have not lost more than once in their last five Bundesliga games. Werder (17) and Paderborn (16) are in the relegation zone with 4 wins each in the Bundesliga 2019-20. Fortuna are in the relegation play-off zone with 21 points.

He's racked up a club-high 14 goals and 14 assists this season 👏



Matchwinner @Sanchooo10 is our Man of the Matchday ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ObHKDUDnyq — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 2, 2020

Bundesliga highlights, Bundesliga results: Matchday 24

Dortmund 1-0 SC Freiburg

Jadon Sancho's 15th-minute goal was enough to secure the win for Dortmund. Dortmund had 65% possession in the match.

Augsburg 2-3 Monchengladbach

Lars Stindi's brace helped Monchengladbach hold on to their fourth spot in Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich went beserk as they scored six times to humiliate Hoffenheim in their own backyard.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayer

Patrik Schick and Leon Bailey scored a goal each to win a point for their respective sides.