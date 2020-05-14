Bundesliga Live Streaming Details For Watching Matches In India Starting May 16

Football fans have been deprived of major European football over the last two months (barring the Belarusian Premier League). However, fans across the world can breathe a sigh of relief as the German Bundesliga is set to return this coming weekend. German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund (who take on Schalke 04 in the Rieverderby), RB Leipzig and other Bundesliga sides will play on Matchday 27 beginning from Saturday, May 16, 2020. Here are details on how to watch the Bundesliga in India, Bundesliga live streaming in India and Bundesliga schedule.

The remainder of Bundesliga matches will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a break of two months, Star Sports will telecast live action of the Bundesliga on Star Sports Select 1/HD & Star Sports Select 2/HD from May 16 onwards. How to watch Bundesliga in India online? Fans can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar to watch the live matches online, either on their official website or the app.

Time (IST) Draw Channel May 16, Saturday 7:00 PM Dortmund vs FC Schalke Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD 7:00 PM Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD 7:00 PM Eintracht vs Borussi Mochengladbach Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD May 17, Sunday 7:00 PM FC Koln vs Mainz Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD 10:30 PM Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD May 19, Tuesday 12:00 AM Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 season will resume from May 16th. In both leagues, the season will continue with the 26th matchday. The other matchdays will follow in the order originally scheduled.



ℹ️ https://t.co/7HVf6EwmkN pic.twitter.com/8NffqkFsaN — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 7, 2020

