Who Is Tariq Lamptey? Brighton Youngster Leaves Fans Mesmerised With Gritty Display

Brighton youngster Tariq Lamptey has made an impressive start to the Premier League season, with the 19-year old’s performances on the field being noticed by fans and pundits alike. The full-back has started both games for Brighton this season and has proved to be a handful for opposing full-backs. Tariq Lamptey played a starring role for Brighton in their 3-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday, with the defender’s attacking output attracting the attention of many.

Who is Tariq Lamptey?

Tariq Lamptey is a young English full-back currently playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The right wing-back made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last year. However, after finding opportunities hard to come by at the Bridge, the 19-year-old made the move to Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020 for around £3 million.

Premier League news: Tariq Lamptey Brighton performances

While the youngster took some time to settle last season, he has made an outstanding start to the Premier League campaign this year. In the first match against his old club Chelsea, Tariq Lamptey showed great skill as he gave opposing full-back Marcus Alonso a torrid time. The youngster even registered an assist for Leandro Trossard’s goal in the 3-1 defeat.

Tariq Lamptey built on his impressive showing against Chelsea, as he was one of the best players on the pitch during Brighton’s 3-0 win against Newcastle United. The young defender, who plays at right wing-back for Brighton earned a foul from Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin inside the box in the initial stages of the match, with the penalty being dispatched by striker Neil Maupay. Despite being withdrawn around the hour mark, Tariq Lamptey finished the game with the most interceptions (four) and won more fouls (four) than any other player on the pitch. The youngster has also won the Man of the Match award in both his outings this season.

Tariq Lamptey Brighton performances praised by fans

In just two appearances in the Premier League this season, the former Chelsea full-back has managed to grab the attention of football fans. Tariq Lamptey possesses a great turn of pace, with his small stature helping the young defender to beat his man with ease. However, the full-back has shown admirable defensive skills as well, with his performance making him one of the league’s brightest young talents.

Has a right back ever won a Ballon d'Or before?



Asking for Tariq Lamptey pic.twitter.com/3W3sk82955 — We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) September 20, 2020

Remember the name. Tariq Lamptey. Serious talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YoCpP0GfpJ — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 20, 2020

After his outstanding showing against Newcastle United, fans took to Twitter to shower praise on Tariq Lamptey. Many fans wrote that they were impressed by the youngster’s pace, with many predicting that the youngster will outshine Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the future. Referring to teammate Neil Maupay’s comments where the striker said that the young defender has ‘no limits’, fans also shared videos of Lamptey's highlights vs Newcastle. Even Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher praised the youngster, tweeting that he loves the Brighton full-back.

Image Credits: Tariq Lamptey Instagram