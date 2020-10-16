Bundesliga Matchday 4 Fixtures, Preview; Bayern Face Arminia, Dortmund Take On Hoffenheim

Bundesliga action returns this weekend following a two-week-long international break with seven fixtures to be played on Sunday followed by two more on Sunday. Lucian Favre's Dortmund make the trip to the Rhein-Necker Arena to face Hoffenheim on Matchday 4 while defending champions Bayern Munich will face newly-promoted Armenia on Saturday. Here's a look at all the Bundesliga fixtures on Matchday 4 ahead of an action-packed weekend.

Key Bundesliga fixtures on Matchday 4

Hoffenheim vs Dortmund preview

Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga table with six points from their opening three games. Die Kraichgauer began their campaign with a 3-2 win over Koln on September 19 before thrashing champions Bayern Munich 4-1 on Matchday 2. However, Hoffenheim suffered their first defeat of the campaign just before the international break at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt. Hoffenheim will be without the services of Benjamin Hubner, Kostas Stafylidis and Ermin Bicakcic for the weekend.

On the other hand, Dortmund suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Augsburg on Matchday 2 following an opening day victory over Monchengladbach. The 'Black and Yellows' got back to winning ways just before the international break with a 4-0 demolition of Freiburg. However, the visitors will be without Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou. Thorgan Hazard and Manuel Akanji for their clash against Hoffenheim.

Who's ready for football?!



🆚 TSG Hoffenheim

🏆 Bundesliga

🗓 10/17/20

⏰ 9:30 ET / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST

— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 16, 2020

Hoffenheim's Croatian striker, Andrej Kramaric is currently leading the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with six goals. However, Dortmund have their very own prolific goalscorer in Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian youngster already finding the back of the net on four occasions. The Hoffenheim vs Dortmund clash is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 3:30 pm local time (7:00 pm IST).

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich

Newly-promoted Arminia are set to face their toughest challenge yet when they host Bayern Munich at the Bielefelder Alm Stadium. Uwe Neuhaus' side are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga table with four points from their opening three games. For the hosts, Nathan de Medina, Arne Maier and striker Andreas Voglsammer are all out injured.

🗣️ #Flick ahead of #DSCFCB: "Bielefeld are very structured in their build-up play under Uwe Neuhaus and they have some good players in their ranks. I'm expecting an exciting game."
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 16, 2020

Bayern Munich bounced back from their shock defeat against Hoffenheim with a 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin before the international break. Hansi Flick's men also beat Dortmund to win the DFL-Supercup earlier this month. However, Leroy Sane still remains a doubt for the German champions for their game against Arminia. The Arminia vs Bayern clash is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 6:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST).

Bundesliga scheduled: All fixtures on Matchday 4

Saturday, October 17

Hoffenheim vs Dortmund - 3:30 pm (7:00 pm IST)

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen - 3:30 pm (7:00 pm IST)

Hertha Berlin vs Stuttgart - 3:30 pm (7:00 pm IST)

Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen - 3:30 pm (7:00 pm IST)

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig - 3:30 pm (7:00 pm IST)

Arminia vs Bayern Munich - 6:30 pm (10:00 pm IST)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg - 8:30 pm (Sunday, 12:00 am IST)

Sunday, October 18

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt - 3:30 pm (7:00 pm IST)

Schalke vs Union Berlin - 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST)

Image Credits - Bayern, BVB Instagram