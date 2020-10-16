Everton Last Defeated Liverpool A DECADE Ago And Other Important Merseyside Derby Stats

The Merseyside derby has become a sort of formality in recent times, with other Premier League rivalries attracting more attention. Combine that with the dip in form Everton have observed over the past few years and it's safe to say that the Merseyside derby is a shadow of the fixture it once used to be. However, the upcoming Everton vs Liverpool contest is set to change all of that, with Everton’s form meaning that they have a good chance of getting the better of Liverpool on Saturday.

Also Read: Thiago Rejected Last-minute Barcelona Offer Before Signing For Liverpool In The Summer

📘 | "It’s early days but a good start to the season is what everyone wants and we’ve got to be happy with the way things are going."



Seamus Coleman's pens his thoughts ahead of Saturday's #MerseysideDerby 👇#EFC 🔵 #COYB — Everton (@Everton) October 16, 2020

Everton vs Liverpool preview

The Everton vs Liverpool fixture will take place on Saturday, October 17 at 5:30 pm IST. The latest edition of the Merseyside derby will take place at Goodison Park. Everton come into the game in great form, with the Toffees top of the Premier League table with four wins in four. Liverpool, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of starts and are coming into the game on the back of a humiliating 7-2 loss away to Aston Villa. Looking at the form of the two teams, Saturday’s Merseyside derby is set to be a closely fought encounter.

Also Read: Everton Vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On 'proper Challenger' Carlo Ancelotti

Everton vs Liverpool: Key stats ahead of the Merseyside derby

Liverpool’s imperious record against Everton has once again been mentioned in abundance ahead of the Merseyside derby. The Reds haven’t lost to their rivals in a decade, with Everton’s last Merseyside derby win coming on October 17, 2010, when the hosts ran out 2-0 winners at Goodison Park. To put things in perspective, it was Tim Cahill and current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who got on the scoresheet in that game.

Also Read: Premier League Matchday 5 Fixtures, Preview As Merseyside Derby Takes Centre Stage

Another interesting stat ahead of the fixture is Everton’s record this season. The club has won its first four games in the top flight for the first time since the 1969-70 season. Notably, Everton went on to lift the league title that year. The Merseyside derby is also the feistiest of all Premier League rivalries, with the game having seen more red cards than any other fixture since the birth of the Premier League. It is also the longest-running top-flight derby in England, with the fixture being played continuously since 1962-63.

Also Read: Harry Maguire Could Miss Man United's Premier League Game Vs Newcastle Due To Injury

According to EPL Index, the Merseyside derby has finished goalless on 11 occasions, which is more than any other fixture in the Premier League. Saturday’s clash between Everton and Liverpool won’t see too many goals as well if history is anything to go by. The last three Premier League fixtures at Goodison Park have finished in goalless draws, with Sadio Mane the last player to score a league goal at the ground during the derby in November 2016. The last six league derbies between the two sides have yielded just three goals in total.

STRIIIIIIIKE ⚽️



A Stevie special at Goodison ⏪👌 pic.twitter.com/LPo6UQHx2L — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2020

Everton vs Liverpool h2h record

The visitors dominate the Everton vs Liverpool h2h record according to 11v11. Liverpool have won a total of 121 Everton vs Liverpool games, with Everton winning 82 such encounters. A total of 84 Everton vs Liverpool clashes have ended in a draw.

Image Credits: Liverpool Instagram, Everton Instagram