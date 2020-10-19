Bundesliga Results And Highlights: Leipzig Lead Above Bayern, Dortmund After Matchday 4

Matchday 4 of the Bundesliga wrapped up, with the latest round of fixtures seeing just 19 goals scored across the games. As many as four games ended in a draw, with the Matchday 4 seeing the lowest amount of total goals scored in a Matchday this season. Here is the weekend’s Bundesliga results summary, and the Bundesliga standings roundup.

Bundesliga results: RB Leipzig impress again

RB Leipzig continued their strong away run as they defeated Augsburg 2-0 away. The visitors have now gone nine away games without a defeat, with the latest win extending that club record. Despite starting the game slowly, goals from Angelino and Yussuf Poulsen in either half wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

Bundesliga highlights: Bayern Munich win with 10 men

Bayern Munich thrashed Arminia in a dominant 4-1 victory away from home. It was Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski who were at the double, with Bayern Munich scoring with four out of their nine shots on target. Despite Corentin Tolisso being sent off in the second half, Bayern Munich never took their foot off the pedal as they ran out deserving winners. Lewandowski’s goal-scoring exploits meant he continued to set the early pace when it came to the scoring charts, with the Polish striker now having scored seven goals in the league.

Bundesliga highlights: Borussia Dortmund leave it late

With Erling Haaland on the bench, Borussia Dortmund struggled to get going in their Bundesliga fixture. Despite dominating the ball, the visitors saw Giovanni Reyna’s effort saved on the line while Thomas Meunier’s header bounced off the crossbar. The introduction of Reus and Haaland in the 64th minute proved to be the catalyst, with the duo combining to score the winning goal in the 76th minute.

How the Bundesliga standings look after Matchday 4

Last year’s Champions League semi-finals RB Leipzig continue to top the Bundesliga standings, with 10 points from four games. They are followed closely by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who are second and third respectively with nine points from four games. Eintracht Frankfurt round out the Champions League places, with the club occupying fourth place in the Bundesliga standings. The relegations spots in the Bundesliga standings are currently occupied by FC Koln, Schalke and Mainz.

Full Bundesliga results summary

SC Freiburg 1-1 Werder Bremen

FSV Mainz 05 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig

Hoffenheim 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Hertha BSC 0-2 VfB Stuttgart

Arminia 1-4 Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 VfL Wolsburg

Koln 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke 04 1-1 vs FC Union Berlin

Image Credits: Bundesliga Twitter