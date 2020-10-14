Dortmund Will NOT Let Sancho Leave In January Despite A £108 Million Bid From Man United

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United failed miserably in landing their principal target Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils could not agree terms with Borussia Dortmund for the sale of the England international with reports suggesting that they might attempt another move in January. However, Dortmund are unwilling to negotiate for their prized asset in the winter as they look to avoid any disruptions to their plans for the season.

Dortmund refuse to negotiate for Sancho transfer to Man United

Man United could not meet Dortmund's valuation of £108 million to seal the Sancho transfer this summer despite several rounds of talks between the two clubs. After failing to sign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's primary transfer target, the Red Devils swooped for the 18-year-old duo of Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo on the deadline day of the summer window.

Various reports insisted that Man United will again attempt to seal the Sancho transfer in January. However, according to a report by German sports publication Bild, Dortmund will not negotiate for the 20-year-old in January, bringing an end to the Old Trafford outfit's hopes of signing Sancho this season.

Dortmund look to earn profit from Sancho transfer next summer

The report suggests that Dortmund are keen on availing Sancho's services throughout the course of the season and will dispose of any interest from possible suitors. The Signal Iduna Park outfit would reject any approach from the Red Devils, even if they agree to meet their valuation for the youngster.

Dortmund believe that Sancho's market value will only increase as they expect splendid performances from the 20-year-old throughout the season. BVB will look to garner more profit from his sale next summer, rather than selling him for £108 million halfway into the season.

Dortmund slated to play Hoffenheim on Saturday

Three games into the season, Sancho has managed to score once while also bagging two assists in the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. The England international is expected to play a major role as Lucien Favre's men look to dethrone Bayern Munich as the German champions with a team that boasts the likes of Erling Haaland and, hopefully, Marco Reus in the ranks.

Although they have bagged six points in three games, Dortmund sit fifth in the table, while RB Leipzig lead the charts. Dortmund will return to action against Hoffenheim on Saturday, after a two-week-long international break.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram