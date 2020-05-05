Bundesliga Return Date To Be Confirmed By German Chancellor Angela Merkel On Wednesday

The possibility of a Bundesliga return seems imminent as German chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly set to ease the coronavirus lockdown rules in Germany. Although the Bundesliga return date could come as early as May 15, the official decision taken by Angela Merkel will be announced on Wednesday. One major stumbling block for the Bundesliga return is that recent reports claimed 11 players from the top two German football divisions tested positive for coronavirus.

Angela Merkel to signal a green light for Bundesliga return?

According to a report from Reuters, German chancellor Angela Merkel will host a teleconference call with the Committee of Sports on Wednesday to announce the final decision pertaining to the Bundesliga return. The Bundesliga return has been eagerly anticipated by fans in Germany that have remained under strict laws of the coronavirus lockdown since early March. The Coronavirus Germany situation has been dealt with in a much more stern manner in comparison to its neighbouring European countries, paving way for a potential return of the Bundesliga sooner than the other leagues in the continent. France and the Netherlands have already ended their respective seasons due to the coronavirus.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga to return on May 15! German government expected to announce tomorrow, according to various reports.



10 days until football is back. pic.twitter.com/alalFj78tN — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 5, 2020

Coronavirus Germany: Bundesliga start date?

The Coronavirus Germany crisis led to a number of businesses and shops to shut down to prevent further outbreak of the deadly plague. However, Angela Merkel is set to ease the coronavirus lockdown rules and tentatively reopen large shops by May 11 with the Bundesliga return 4 days later, on May 15. The majority of Bundesliga teams have nine matches left to play for the remainder of the season while Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen have 10 games each.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich remain four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second place on the Bundesliga table. However, the final call remains in the hand of the 65-year-old Angela Merkel, who could confirm the resumption of the Bundesliga in the next 10 days.

Coronavirus Germany: Bundesliga return in doubt?

Angela Merkel was reportedly set to signal the green light for the resumption of football on Wednesday. The German teams resuming their training also hinted the Bundesliga return date was around the corner. However, according to Sky Sports, the Bundesliga return has been cast into doubt with 11 players in the top two leagues testing positive for the deadly bug.

This might impede the final decision made by Angela Merkel and the coronavirus lockdown might be imposed even tighter in Germany, throwing the proposed Bundesliga start date in jeopardy.

