Paulo Dybala Admits He Misses Playing And Training Amid Coronavirus Recovery

The coronavirus Italy situation has improved in recent weeks as things slowly begin to return to normal. Serie A clubs have also started training in controlled batches this week. Sassuolo became the first club to resume practice and other clubs are expected to follow suit in the coming days. However, one player who will not be joining the practice sessions anytime soon is Juventus star, Paulo Dybala.

Serie A defending champions Juventus looking to extend Paulo Dybala's contract

Paratici (Juventus director) to @SkySport: "We're working to extend Paulo Dybala's contract. We want him as part of Juventus for many years". 🇦🇷 #transfers #Dybala — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2020

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Serie A star tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks

Dybala has today tested #coronavirus positive for the fourth time, according to spanish sports show El Chiringuito — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 28, 2020

In a recent Instagram Live interview, Paulo Dybala opened up about his struggles while recovering from coronavirus. The Juventus forward was quoted as saying, "To tell you the truth, I never thought I was going to miss playing and training that much. I feel like I need to train, see my teammates and friends and at least touch the ball because training at home isn't the same on my own. I need to put my boots on and run, score a goal... As I always say, when you are passionate you make everything twice as important.”

In addition to that, the Argentina international further added that he looks forward to resuming training as soon as possible. Paulo Dybala said, “It's been too long without training. We don't know exactly when we'll be back. It's not like a holiday, when you know you'll be resting for a certain amount of time. I know my only job is to relax and keep in good shape, but nothing major as opposed to now. It started as being one week, then one more, then one more, so I train here but it's not the same." Paulo Dybala was in fine form for Juventus this season having scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists in 34 matches since the start of the 2019-20 season.

