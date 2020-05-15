Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Fears Transmitting Coronavirus To Asthmatic Father

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham feels that he could transmit coronavirus to his father once the Premier League resumes. The striker stays with his family, while his father suffers from asthma. It is reported that asthmatic patients are risk-prone to coronavirus, which has left Tammy Abraham worried as talk of a Premier League return gathers momentum.

Tammy Abraham dad: Chelsea star speaks about his asthmatic father

Tammy Abraham, according to The Sun, revealed that his father suffers from asthma. If he contracts coronavirus when he returns to play for Chelsea in the Premier League and the virus is transmitted to his father, then that would be the worst thing possible, said the Chelsea striker. He, however, claimed that he was looking forward to returning on the field, albeit in a safer environment.

Tammy Abraham revealed that his dad has been very supportive of him and has urged him to return on the field once football resumes. He expects his son to give his best for Chelsea, said the Blues youngster. Abraham further claimed that his father is his biggest fan as well as his biggest pillar of support. He also stated that it was up to the Premier League and the government to decide if it was safe to play, asserting that he would abide by the decision.

Premier League return: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham concerned on isolating away from family

It is reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard held a video conference with the entire squad to discuss a possible return to training. He also enquired about the players about the issues and concerns that they might wish to raise with the Premier League. There have been reports suggesting that the players might be lodged in hotels away from their families until the season is completed.

Tammy Abraham claimed that he has been thinking about the issue of isolating away from the family. He asserted that it will be difficult to stay away from their loved ones for a longer period of time. He stated that he isn't aware of his reaction if the decision of a Premier League return is made.

