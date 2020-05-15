James Rodriguez Harbours Dream Of Playing For Real Madrid's Rivals Atletico Madrid: Report

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez reportedly harbours hopes of a move to city rivals Atletico Madrid. The Colombian midfielder has been out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, with reports suggesting that the 2014 World Cup superstar is in his final season at Santiago Bernabeu.

James Rodriguez transfer: Agent speaks with Atletico Madrid CEO

Que sensación de volver a marcar en el Bernabéu. 😍 #HALAMADRID pic.twitter.com/cembHsMVJn — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) October 5, 2019

According to a report by Onda Cero, James Rodriguez wishes to play under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. The report also adds that the player's agent Jorge Mendes has already had a word with Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin on a possible transfer. Rodriguez was on the verge of joining the Rojiblancos last summer but went on to continue for another season at the Bernabeu.

James Rodriguez transfer: Player pockets €8.5 million a season

However, the major roadblock in James Rodriguez's transfer to Atletico Madrid is his hefty wage. The midfielder pockets an astonishing €8.5 million ($9.1 million) per annum, which Atletico Madrid might not be willing to pay. His contract with Real Madrid runs until 2021, with a report suggesting the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, Everton and Napoli are also interested in the midfielder.

James Rodriguez transfer: Midfielder to move to Inter Miami?

Another report claims that David Beckham-owned Inter Miami are looking to move for a James Rodrigues transfer. Apart from the Colombian international, his club teammate Gareth Bale and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal have also been linked with a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, that marked its official debut this season. The two Real Madrid players are likely to leave the club at the end of the current season with Zidane not considering them an important aspect of his plans for the next season.

