Robert Lewandowski Scores FOUR Goals For BVB Vs Real Madrid In 2013 UCL Semi-final; Watch

On this day, seven years ago, Robert Lewandowski scored four goals in the Champions League for Dortmund vs Real Madrid. The Champions League first-leg Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013 semi-final was one to remember for the prolific Pole as he netted four times to boost Dortmund's chances of qualifying for the final. The Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013 Champions League first leg at the Westfalenstadion ended 4-1 as Cristiano Ronaldo netted a solitary away goal for the LaLiga side.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Games Could Be Held Behind Closed Doors Till 2021 After Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013: 1st of four Lewandowski goals vs Real Madrid

The first of the four Lewandowski goals vs Real Madrid on the night came from a pin-point cross by Mario Gotze and Lewandowski was at the end of it hook the ball into the net. Lewandowski gave the hosts a dream start with eight minutes on the clock only for Cristiano Ronaldo to equalise two minutes later. The Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013 Champions League tie was set for a classic but few would have expected the rest of the Lewandowski goals vs Real Madrid to be scored with such precision and authority.

ALSO READ: Smolevichi Vs Dinamo Minsk Live Streaming, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013: 2nd and 3rd Lewandowski goals vs Real Madrid

The second and third Real Lewandowski goals vs Real Madrid helped propel Dortmund into a comfortable advantage on the night. In the 50th minute, Lewandowski beat the offside trap and once again put Dortmund in the driving seat with a neat nudge past Diego Lopez in Real Madrid's goal. Lewandoski soon completed a stunning hat-trick just five minutes after his second with some intricate footwork in a crowded Real Madrid penalty area before firing a rocket shot into the roof of the net.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Kidded Chelsea Into £50 Million Fernando Torres Transfer: Jamie Carragher

Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013: 4th Lewandowski goal vs Real Madrid

On 67 minutes, Lewandowski grabbed his fourth goal of the night from the penalty spot. Marco Reus was fouled inside the box by Xabi Alonso and Poland's chief goal-getter was right on the mark to make it 4-1. The Germans were able to take a big lead to the home of the mighty Real Madrid for the second leg thanks to the four goals by Robert Lewandowski.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Nails A Perfect Shot And Proceeds To Do A LeBron James Celebration; Watch

Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013: Lewandowski 4 goals vs Real Madrid

Watch the Lewandowski 4 goals vs Real Madrid here: