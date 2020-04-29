Chelsea Keen To Sign Dries Mertens, Frank Lampard In 'constant' Contact: Reports

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack this summer and one name that has been constantly linked with the Blues is that of Belgian attacker Dries Mertens. Mertens was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in January but stayed put at Napoli and is likely to leave the club once his contract expires in the summer. Recent reports suggest that Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of the Dries Mertens transfer, with the player in talks with manager Frank Lampard.

Also Read: Premier League urges Clubs To Recall Players From Abroad In A Bid To Resume Season

Dries Mertens transfer: Chelsea step up pursuit for Belgian attacker

Dries Mertens' Napoli contract expires in the summer and Frank Lampard's Chelsea are reportedly keen to bring him to London. Reports suggest that the Chelsea manager is in constant contact with the 32-year-old and will move for him in the summer despite Olivier Giroud signing a new contract at the club. Football Italia reported that Italian transfer expert Vincenzo Morabito spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and suggested that a Dries Mertens transfer to Chelsea is on the cards. Morabito claims that he was working on the Olivier Giroud transfer saga in January and the Blues had lined up a lucrative offer for the Belgian forward. He added that Frank Lampard calls the Napoli forward regularly and is keen to bring him on board.

Also Read: Premier League Set To Resume By June 18, Training Resumption Likely By Mid-May: Report

Dries Mertens transfer: Chelsea's hunt for a new striker continues

Despite Tammy Abraham's breakthrough season, Chelsea are keen to add to their strike force and have been linked with a host of strikers since January. With Michy Batshuayi likely to leave the club, Frank Lampard's side have been linked with moves for Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani, both whom will be free agents in the summer. Mertens is likely to join Chelsea if reports are to be believed and Blues fans will hope that the Belgian international can replicate his Napoli form at Stamford Bridge. Mertens is Napoli's all-time leading goal scorer, having equalled Marek Hamsik's tally of 121 in February and has 12 goals and six assists in 29 in all competitions this season.

Also Read: Arsenal Legend Jens Lehmann Recovers From Coronavirus, Supports Fan Presence In Stadiums

Also Read: Paul Scholes Scored A Screamer Vs Barcelona OTD In 2008 To Lead Man United To UCL Final