Burger King Rebranded As "Burger Queen" In Support Of English Women's Club Stevenage FC

Fast-food giants Burger King have entered the English football scene and have already waves in the market. After having successfully sponsored Stevenage FC men's team in 2019, the American multinational company now have stepped up their game in women's football. Burger King will now sponsor their women's football team and will rebrand themselves as 'Burger Queen'.

Burger King brands itself as Burger Queen on Stevenage FC's women kits

Stevenage FC received massive popularity last season after Burger King signed a deal to become their official kit sponsors. The American fast food company used the opportunity to lure more followers and fans to the club and launched a challenge for gamers to compete in FIFA 2020 challenges to win food for the same. After the challenge' success, BK have now moved on to the Stevenage FC's women's football team. Stevenage FC Women currently ply their trade in the FA Women's National League Division One, the fourth tier of women's professional football in England.

To celebrate their partnership, Burger King announced that the kits of the women's team players will feature the logo Burger Queen and rebranded its local franchise in Hertfordshire, England. The deal was signed under the same terms and conditions, and at the same level, as the men's team. Burger King also released a video to celebrate this partnership. The video portrays the sign outside the Lamex Stadium where the teams play with matchups listed such as “Stevenage FC vs Pandemic” or “Odds” or “Haters” or “Doubters” with the idea that while playing for Stevenage FC is hard, playing for the women’s team shouldn’t be any harder.

This incredible sponsorship shows just how far women’s football has come over the years. Massive statement to be on the same terms as the men’s team, equality is everything! What a club!

Proud to be a part of this team @StevenageFCW ⚽️ @StevenageFC @BurgerKing @BurgerKingUK pic.twitter.com/CPqpF0vxbO — Becky Shephard (@BShephard18) December 9, 2020

According to AdAge, Soco Nunez, marketing director at Burger King UK, said in a statement that the women’s team faces the same challenges and hurdles as the men’s team and it’s only fair that it receive the same support from our brand with an equal sponsorship. He added that after successfully spotlighting the talent of the Stevenage FC men's team last year, we wanted to do the same for the women's team in 2020. David Madrid is the agency behind the campaign and produced last year’s Stevenage Challenge for BK according to the report. Stevenage FC Women's kits complete with the "Burger Queen" logo are available for purchase in the Stevenage FC store at stevenagefcshop.com.

(Image Courtesy: Becky Shephard Twitter)