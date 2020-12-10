Champions League Results And Highlights: Real Madrid Qualify To Last-16, Inter Milan Exit

Champions League action will head into the knockout stages in the new year after the group stage of the competition came to an end on Wednesday. Like every campaign, some clubs punched above their weight, while some were a mere shadow of their glorious past. Here's a look at the Champions League results, highlights and who made it to the last 16.

Champions League highlights and results

Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach: Los Blancos seal top spot, clinch qualification

Real Madrid, the most successful side in Champions League history, were on the brink of group stage elimination but pulled through, in the end, thanks to their 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday. Talisman Karim Benzema scored twice in the first half to put the result beyond doubt as Los Blancos maintained their impeccable record of making it out of the Champions League group stage every single season. Monchengladbach also made it to the Champions League last 16, after the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar game ended in a draw.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar: Inter bow out, Shakhtar relegated to Europa League

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan needed a win on Wednesday to keep their hopes of making it to the Champions League last 16 alive. However, the Nerazzurri struggled to make any real impact and settled for a dull 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. With the Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach ending in the former's favour, Shakhtar ended with eight points and qualified for the Europa League, while Inter were knocked out of continental competitions after just four points in six games.

Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Champions remain unbeaten

Holders Bayern Munich had already qualified for the knockout stages before their dead rubber against Lokomotiv Moscow. The Bundesliga champions rested a number of key players for the clash and came out victorious, with Erik Choupo-Moting and Niklas Sule getting on the scoresheet. Lokomotiv were already knocked out of the competition and finished last, with just three points, failing to win any of their games.

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid: Salzburg pip Moscow for Europa spot, Atleti make it to knockouts

Atletico needed points from their trip to Salzburg and Diego Simeone's men delivered as the Rojiblancos made it to Champions League round of 16. Maria Hermoso scored a first-half opener before Yannick Carrasco scored the second in the second half to put the game beyond doubt. Salzburg were related to the Europa League, having finished above Lokomotiv Moscow.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Neymar scores hat-trick after racism controversy

In a clash that was controversially suspended on Tuesday, last season's beaten finalist Paris Saint-Germain oozed class as they brushed aside Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. Neymar Jr scored a scintillating hattrick, while Kylian Mbappe added two more as the Parisians won 5-1 to seal safe passage to the knockouts. Istanbul finished bottom of their group, as Manchester United sealed their place in Europa League with a 3rd placed finish.

Ajax vs Atalanta: Atalanta make it to the knockouts for second consecutive season

Courtesy of their 1-0 win on Wednesday, Atalanta made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the second consecutive season. Ajax needed a win at home to qualify for the knockouts but ended the game in despair, with Luis Muriel scoring the only goal of the game. The Dutch giants were thus relegated to the Europa League.

Midtjylland vs Liverpool: Red top group as Klopp rotates side

2019 Champions League winners Liverpool had already sealed qualification for the round of 16 before their trip to Denmark to face Midtjylland. The defending Premier League champions featured a heavily rotated side and settled for a 1-1 draw, with Mohammed Salah striking early before it was cancelled out by an Alexander Scholz penalty. Midtjylland meanwhile finished at the bottom of the group and were duly knocked out of Europe.

Olmpiakos vs FC Porto: Porto seal knockout place, Olympiakos snatch Europa spot

FC Porto had already sealed their place in the Champions League knockouts when they faced off Greek outfit Olympiakos. The Portuguese giants registered a comfortable victory on the night with Otavio and Matheus Uribe getting on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win. Olympiakos, on the other hand, qualified for the Europa League due to better head-to-head advantage over Marseille.

Manchester City vs Marseille: Man City juggernaut continues, Marseille's woes continue

Manchester City topped the group and were amongst the only three teams to go unbeaten in the group stage. Pep Guardiola's side brushed aside Marseille in their final group game, Ferran Torres and Sergio Aguero scoring, while Alvaro Gonzalez scored a late own goal. Marseille needed a point to secure Europa League qualification, but their defeat meant that they crashed out of the tournament.

(Image Courtesy: Champions: League Twitter)