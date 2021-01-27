Chelsea Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Chelsea will begin their new era under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues of London take on Wolves in their next Premier League clash. The match is slated to be played at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, January 27, and is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream, team news, and other match details.

Both teams have struggled in recent months and will be hoping to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. While Chelsea walk into the game as the 10th-ranked team on the table, Wolves are slotted 14th in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea vs Wolves team news

The key news revolving around Chelsea's starting 11 will give a rough idea of what their new coach Thomas Tuchel has in mind for his new club. The good news for the German manager is that he has most of the squad fit and rearing to go. N’Golo Kante is the only main player unavailable as the Frenchman continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

Nuno Espirito Santo on the other hand will not be able to call upon four first-team players as they remain unavailable due to their respective injury and fitness concerns. Raul Jimenez and Jonny Otto are not expected to be fit anytime soon while Daniel Podence continues to recover from a calf injury. Marcal also remains unavailable and Wolves' new signing Willian Jose could also miss out on the Chelsea game due to his work permit issue. However, Nuno Espirito Santo does not have any latest injury issues and has the majority of his players available for selection.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live in India?

The Premier League game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Chelsea vs Wolves prediction

Given the Wolves' terrible form, this is Chelsea's best chance to bounce back to winning ways. The Londoners can take a breath of fresh air with a new head coach and will surely see this as an opportunity to get their 9th win of the PL season. Tuchel will be looking to get his first win as soon as possible and with the squad at his disposal, the German will fancy his chances for the same on Wednesday. We predict a narrow win for Chelsea in this game.

Prediction- Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

