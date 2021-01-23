AVL Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2021 Game Preview

Quick links:
Aston Villa will square off against Newcastle United in the Premier League. Villa were humiliated by Manchester City in the previous game and look to brush off the embarrassment. Here is the AVL vs NEW Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Venue: Villa Park
Date: Saturday, January 23, 2021 (Sunday IST)
Time: 1.30 am IST
Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan netted once each against Aston Villa to inflict a harsh defeat on the visitors. Aston Villa have conceded two successive defeats in the Premier League with just two victories in the previous five games. They are placed 11th on the Premier League standings with 26 points in 16 games.
#FridayFeeling at Bodymoor! 😁 pic.twitter.com/AbEHOs3B9U— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 22, 2021
Newcastle United were hammered by Arsenal in the previous Premier League clash. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace apart from a goal from Bukayo Saka sank Newcastle United. The Magpies have displayed poor form recently, with four defeats and a draw in the previous five games and languish at the 15th spot.
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will be without some first-team players for the clash on Sunday. Kortney Hause misses out due to a foot injury, while Wesley is yet to recover completely from his knee injury. John McGinn is suspended after he bagged five yellow cards.
Besides, Newcastle United will see three players unable to travel to Villa Park. Federico Fernandez is recovering from a hamstring injury and will not be available for manager Steve Bruce. Besides, Ciaran Clark and Dwight Gayle are also doubtful for the clash.
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez
Defenders: Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar
Midfielders: Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Allan Saint-Maxim
Forwards: Ollie Watkins, Callum Wilson, Keinan Davis
Aston Villa: Jack Grealish (c), Ollie Watkins
Newcastle United: Callum Wilson (vc), Allan Saint-Maxim
Aston Villa are the favourites to win the game against Newcastle United 2-0.