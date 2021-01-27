Everton Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Everton take on Leicester City in the Premier League after a cruising 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 (Thursday according to IST). Here are the Everton vs Leicester City live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.

How to watch Everton vs Leicester City live? Everton vs Leicester City live stream

The Premier League live broadcast for the clash will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Everton vs Leicester City live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Everton vs Leicester City live:

Venue: Goodison Park

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 (Thursday according to IST)

Time: 1:45 AM IST

Everton vs Leicester City prediction and preview

Everton defeated Sheffield Wednesday in their previous FA Cup clash with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Yerry Mina netting one goal each. Previously, Everton defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in the Premier League. On the other hand, Leicester City defeated Brentford 3-1 in the FA Cup, while also emerging victorious over Chelsea in their Premier League clash prior to the Brentford victory.

Everton vs Leicester City team news

Carlo Ancelotti has some major injury concerns as he preps up to host Leicester City. The Italian tactician will be without Fabian Delph, with his recovery from a hamstring injury yet to be completed. Besides, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Allan and Niels Nkounkou are the possible absentees, while Abdoulaye Doucoure stands suspended.

Brendan Rodgers faces a daunting task ahead of the trip to Goodison Park. The manager will be without his main man, Jamie Vardy, who is recovering from a hernia issue. Besides, Dennis Praet's recovery from a hamstring injury is underway while Wes Morgan is dealing with a back injury.

Everton vs Leicester City probable XI

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, James Rodriguez, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez

Premier League standings update

Everton are undefeated in their previous five Premier League games with three successive victories to their credit. They sit third in the Premier League standings with 38 points in 19 games. Meanwhile, Everton sit seventh in the English top-flight having bagged 32 points in 17 games. Carlo Ancelotti's men have four victories in the previous five Premier League games.

Everton vs Leicester City h2h and prediction

Leicester City have managed seven wins over the previous 16 games against the Toffees, while Everton have racked up the maximum possible points on six occasions. But the absence of Jamie Vardy spells trouble for Brendan Rodgers and hence Everton are the favourites to win the tie 1-0.

Note: The Everton vs Leicester City prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

