Burnley Vs Bournemouth Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Burnley FC are all set to go up against AFC Bournemouth in a round-5 match of the FA Cup 2021. The Burnley vs Bournemouth match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (5:30 PM GMT) from Turf Moor, Burnley on February 9, 2021. Here are the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream details, where to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth live in India, our Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction and the Burnley vs Bournemouth team news for the contest.

FA Cup: Burnley vs Bournemouth team news and preview

Coming into this game, both Burnley and Bournemouth will be in good spirits, with Burnley having closely avoided another loss and Bournemouth having secured a tough victory in their latest game. Burnley brushed off a run of two losses with a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League game on Saturday. Bournemouth also overcame a two-game losing streak to down Birmingham City 3-2 in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Clarets find themselves in 17th place on the Premier League table, just one spot away from the relegation zone while Bournemouth have managed to stay in 6th place in the EFL Championship despite their recent run of bad performances. Playing at home and armed with a clear 6-2 head-to-head advantage, Burnley will be the team to beat on Tuesday night. The last match between the two sides came at the Premier League last season where Burnley beat Bournemouth 3-0.

For the FA Cup clash, Burnley could be playing without midfielder Josh Brownhill, Kiwi Chris Wood, left-back Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady, who are all still nursing injuries sustained in earlier games. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be playing in far better circumstances and are expected to be missing only their striker Dominic Solanke.

FA Cup: Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream details

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network for Indian viewers. Fans can also tune into the FA Cup live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Live scores for the match will be updated regularly on the social media pages and websites of the two teams.

FA Cup: Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction

Burnley Predicted XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, Ben Mee, Matthew Lowton, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens, Ashley Westwood, Josh Benson, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

Bournemouth Predicted XI: Will Dennis, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Chris Mepham, Diego Rico, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Ben Pearson, Sam Surridge, Shane Long, Rodrigo Riquelme

According to our Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction, Burnley will win this match 1-0.

Note: The above Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction and playing XI is based on our own analysis. It does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: Burnley Twitter