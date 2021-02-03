Burnley Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Manchester City will take on Burnley on Matchday 22 of the Premier league 2020-21 season. The Manchester City vs Burnley match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 Pm IST (6:00 PM local time) from Turf Moor Stadium, Burnley on February 3, 2021. Here are the Burnley vs Man City live stream details, where to watch Burnley vs Man City live in India, Burnley vs Man City prediction and Burnley vs Man City team news.

Also Read | Real Madrid Have Special Message For Cristiano Ronaldo Following Historic Goal Record

Burnley vs Man City team news and match preview

Manchester City will be aiming for Premier League history as they look at a chance to extend their winning streak in all competitions to an emphatic 13 games. This feat was last achieved by then greats — Arsenal — in 2002. City's last defeat in the top flight came against Leicester City in September 2020 when they went down 2-5. Their 1-0 win over bottom-most side Sheffield United last Saturday marked their 8th straight victory in the tournament. City will be without Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake for this game.

If any side can put a shocking end to Man City's extraordinary run, it is Burnley. Though unexpected, Burnley did, less than two weeks ago, defeat Liverpool 1-0 in their home ground, ending the defending champions' 68-game unbeaten run at home. This was followed by a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa and an unfortunate 0-2 loss to Chelsea. The hosts could be without Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Overtakes Eric Cantona In Man Utd Scoring Charts With 83rd Goal Vs Soton

Premier League Table updates

Despite Manchester United's blistering 9-0 win over Southampton earlier today, Manchester City have retained their spot atop the Premier League table. With 44 points from 20 matches, Manchester City are tied with Man United who also have 44 points, but from 22 games. In third place on the table are defending champions Liverpool, with 40 points. Far below them lie tonight's hosts, Burnley, who have managed a measly 22 points from their 20 games to get to the 15th spot on the table.

Also Read | Burnley's US Takeover Spells Trouble, Club Faces Debt Estimated At £90m: Report

Where to watch Burnley vs Man City live in India? Burnley vs Man City live stream

The Burnley vs Man City game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD for Indian audiences. The Burnley vs Man City game can also be accessed via live stream in India and will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app and website. Burnley vs Man City live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of both teams as well as the official Premier League website.

Burnley vs Man City prediction

According to our Burnley vs Man City prediction, Manchester City will win this game 2-0.

Note: The above Burnley vs Man City prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee a positive result.

Also Read | Ruben Neves Watched Birth Of Third Child On Phone Before Wolves' Win Over Arsenal

Image credits: Gabriel Jesus Twitter