Ruben Neves Watched Birth Of Third Child On Phone Before Wolves' Win Over Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves has missed the birth of his child as the midfielder revealed that he did not want to miss any of the upcoming games in the Premier League. Ruben Neves' wife Debora was in the player's homeland Portugal when she gave birth to their third child last week. Neves and Debora were blessed with a baby boy as the midfielder watched the birth on his phone.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there have been many restrictions put in place which meant that the player was unable to be in Portugal. Due to the quarantine rules which could see Neves miss matches for Wolves and go through a period of isolation, the midfielder decided against heading to Portugal and watched the birth of his son on a video call instead.

Also Read Premier League Results: Man United Humiliate Southampton 9-0, Arsenal Fall To Brave Wolves

Ruben Neves' wife Debora Laurenco posts Neves' celebration during Arsenal vs Wolves

Ruben Neves, who chose to stay in England and play against Arsenal had a night to remember as he opened up scoring for Wolves and converted a penalty to help his side go level with Arsenal at the stroke of half time. The Portuguese international dedicated the goal to his wife and their newborn child. Debora Laurenco posted a video of the player sucking his thumb in a gesture for her and the newborn child.

In a post-match interview, The Sun has quoted Neves speaking how he watched the childbirth on his phone when the team was coming back from Crystal Palace. The Wolves midfielder went on to mention how it has been really hard not to be there for his family during that amazing moment and shared that he wanted to be there. However, Neves added that it's a different world we live in at the moment and we need to get used to it.

Also Read Luis Suarez Should've Joined Juventus And NOT Atletico, Says Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman

Speaking about the birth of his third child, Neves mentioned that his wife went to Portugal because her doctor was from there. He added how she had problems during the birth of their first baby explaining she wanted to go to the same doctor. The Wolves star reasoned out the decision and mentioned how it was the duo's idea to have the baby in Portugal.

Also Read Eden Hazard Trolled By Burger King After Staying Away From Real Madrid Training

The 23-year-old midfielder mentioned how he thought that he would be able to go but apparently, he needed to stay here (in England) because if he went then he will need to stay out of two or three games once he comes back. Speaking on how playing is his job, Neves mentioned that he preferred to stay here and spoke that he gives all the support he can to his family from here, while adding that they will soon be in England with him.

Also Read Neymar Set To Sign Lucrative, New 4-year Contract With PSG To Dismiss Barcelona Rumours