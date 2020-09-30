Burnley Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India

Defending champions Manchester City will face off against fellow Premier League side Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 30. The match will kick off at 11:30 pm IST in India and will be played at Turf Moor. With a place in the quarter-final up for grabs, here's a look at Burnley vs Man City live stream info, how to watch Burnley vs Man City live in India, the Burnley vs Man City team news and the Burnley vs Man City channel India.

Also Read: Eric Dier Reveals Mourinho 'wasn't Happy' As He Ran To The Bathroom During Chelsea Game

Burnley vs Man City live stream: Carabao Cup fourth round preview

Only Liverpool have more League Cup titles than Man City, and the two-time defending champions will hope to equal the record at the end of the current season. While Pep Guardiola's side registered a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in their previous Carabao Cup tie, Man City enter the clash on the back of a humiliating 5-2 defeat at home against Leicester City. Burnley themselves come into the clash having lost at home to Southampton after securing a 2-0 win over Millwall in the previous round. Man City are favourites for the clash at Turf Moor, but considering the defending champions' vulnerability, Sean Dyche and his men could possibly upset the visitors at home.

Also Read: Neymar Could Be Out Of Ligue 1 Until 2021 due To Injury Compounded With racism Allegations

How to watch Burnley vs Man City live in India? Burnley vs Man City team news

Manchester City are seriously short-staffed for their trip to Turf Moor, with strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both out with injuries. Creative midfielder Bernardo Silva is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Ilkay Gundogan remains in isolation having tested positive for COVID-19 last week. In defence, John Stones is doubtful for the clash, while Joao Cancelo is ruled out with a foot injury. Burnley, on the other hand, are without key defenders James Tarkowski and Ben Mee who are both nursing their respective injuries. The Clarets will also be without Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, while Jay Rodriguez and Robert Brady are doubtful to feature.

Also Read: Man City Transfer News: Guardiola Could Target Alaba Or Tagliafico To Solve LB Woes

Burnley vs Man City live stream: Burnley vs Man City expected line-ups

Burnley: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Matt Lowton, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Charlie Taylor; Erik Pieters, Josh Benson, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Matej Vydra, Mark Wood

Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Matt Lowton, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Charlie Taylor; Erik Pieters, Josh Benson, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Matej Vydra, Mark Wood Man City: Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aymeric Laporte, Adrian Bernabe; Thomas Doyle, Rodri; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres; Liam Delap

Burnley vs Man City live stream: How to watch Burnley vs Man City live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Burnley vs Man City live in India can tune into Colors Infinity HD. The Burnley vs Man City live stream will be available on the JioTV app and Voot Select. For in-match highlights, score updates and other news, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Man City, Burnley and Carabao Cup. The match will begin at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday, September 30 in India.

Also Read: Donny Van De Beek's Agent Furious With Man United Over Client's Lack Of Game Time So Far

(Image Courtesy: Man City, Burnley Instagram)