Burnley Vs Manchester City Highlights: City Back In Business After Routine 4-1 Victory

Manchester City returned to their ruthless best after dropping points at St. James' Park last weekend to comfortably beat Burnley at Turf Moor. Gabriel Jesus scored a brace and Rodri scored a stunner in a confident 4-1 win on Tuesday night for the defending Premier League Champions. Keep reading as we discuss the Burnley vs Manchester City highlights.

Burnley vs Manchester City match summary

Pep Guardiola opted not to rest his stars for the midweek clash as keeping pace with league-leaders Liverpool has become a must for Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 24th minute after David Silva fed him with a good through ball. The Brazilian doubled City's advantage five minutes after the break when he pounced on some poor defending by the Burnley defenders to score from close range. There was no getting back for Burnley after a spectacular goal from Rodri and a low shot from substitute Riyad Mahrez made it 4 for the visitors. A late consolation from Burnley substitute Robert Brady denied City a clean sheet, who have now gone 8 games without a clean sheet in all competitions.

The victory brings Manchester City side within 8 points of leaders Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby with Everton at Anfield on Wednesday night. City will host Manchester United next on Saturday while Burnley, who lie 11th, will have an away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley vs Manchester City highlights and match stats

Burnley vs Manchester City highlights and player ratings

Burnley

Nick Pope (GK): 6/10

Phillip Bardsley: 5/10

James Tarkowski: 6/10

Ben Mee: 5/10

Erik Pieters: 4.5/10

Danny Drinkwater: 6/10

Jeffrey Hendrick: 7/10

Aaron Lennon: 6/10

Jack Cork: 6.5/10

Dwight McNeil: 6/10

Chris Wood: 5.5/10

Substitutes: Ashley Barnes: 5.5/10, Jay Rodriguez: 6/10, Robert Brady: 6.5/10

Manchester City

Ederson Moraes (GK): 6/10

Kyle Walker: 7/10

Nicolas Otamendi: 6/10

Fernandinho: 7/10

Angelino: 7.5/10

Kevin De Bruyne: 7.5/10

David Silva: 8/10

Bernardo Silva: 9/10

Gabriel Jesus: 8.5/10

Raheem Sterling: 6.5/10

Substitutes: Riyad Mahrez: 7.5/10, Phil Foden: 6.5, Eric Garcia: NA

