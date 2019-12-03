Burnley Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, Preview And All Match Details

Burnley host Manchester City for their Matchday 15 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season. The defending Premier League champions are currently on the third spot of the points table with 9 wins in 14 games and a total of 29 points to their name (D2 L3). Manchester City were held by Newcastle in their previous clash and are currently trailing table-toppers Liverpool by 11 points. City have won 3 out of their last 5 Premier League games and will look to win this one with complete domination to find their momentum back. They have found the net 39 times in the Premier League and have conceded 16 goals (GD 23). As for Burnley, they are on the 10th spot of the table with just 5 wins in 14 games (L6 D3). They have a total of 18 points this season with a GD of 0.

PEP 💬 To not concede free-kicks and set-pieces is the dream (on Tuesday).



We have to avoid it because when we give them more possession in the box, they are so good.



We have to control he play as much as possible and not concede these opportunities. pic.twitter.com/unCd2G8HFc — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 2, 2019

Manchester City have just lost one game in their last 10 Premier League meetings against Burnley (W6 D3), with their only defeat coming in 2015 at the Turf Moor. However, City are without a win in their last two away games in the Premier League as they faced a defeat against Liverpool and shared the spoils with Newcastle. Pep Guardiola's side have conceded 2 or more goals in their last two away games, having previously never allowed more than 2 goals in three consecutive away games since 2011. Kevin de Bruyne has been the most fruitful player for Manchester City this season as the Belgian has been directly involved in 13 goals this season (4 goals and 9 assists).

Burnley vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details

Competition: Premier League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:45 AM (IST) Venue: Turf Moor Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

