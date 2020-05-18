Callum Hudson-Odoi Arrested After Breaching Lockdown With A Model On Sunday Morning

Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly in police custody after the teenager was arrested during the early hours of Sunday, May 17. The 19-year-old was arrested by Metropolitan Police after he breached lockdown with a model around 4 AM local time on Sunday morning.

Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested: Hudson-Odoi breaches lockdown

According to The Sun, Callum Hudson-Odoi met the model online on Saturday before he invited her to his place his London penthouse. Per the same report, Hudson-Odoi and the model are said to have exchanged flirty messages, which prompted an immediate meeting between the two. The Chelsea teenager reportedly sent a car to collect the woman from her home. Per statements from Hudson-Odoi's neighbours, the woman arrived at the West London place around 8 PM local time on Saturday.

However, during the early hours of Sunday morning, the police were called Callum Hudson-Odoi's place after the midfielder reportedly breached the lockdown with the woman. An ambulance was also called and the woman was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police was quoted several publications where he explained the row and the subsequent arrest of Callum Hudson-Odoi. "Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 3:53 AM on Sunday, May 17 to a report of an unwell woman," the spokesman said as quoted by The Sun. The spokesman confirmed that the unnamed woman was taken to the hospital while the man (Callum Hudson-Odoi) who was arrested at the scene remains in custody. The officials reportedly returned to the 19-year-old's West London home on Sunday afternoon to continue with their investigation.

Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested: Hudson-Odoi coronavirus

The Chelsea midfielder is one of the first footballers in the Premier League to contract the novel coronavirus. The player, as well as Chelsea, had confirmed the 'Hudson-Odoi coronavirus' news back on March 13. Since then, the teenager was forced to remain in quarantine. On April 1, Hudson-Odoi provided a health update where he noted he was feeling well and was eager to start training with the club. "I am feeling perfect," he told Chelsea FC. "I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good."

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

According to reports, Callum Hudson-Odoi was due to be tested again to determine if he was to train with the rest of squad ahead of an impending Premier League return. However, his unexpected arrest might have complicated things. Chelsea are yet to release an official statement in regards to the news 'Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested'.

